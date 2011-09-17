This wasn’t always the case. Consider New York. It’s hardly a coincidence that New Yorkers used to be on presidential tickets so often. Republicans chose a New Yorker as their presidential or vice-presidential nominee 11 times from 1876 through 1964, while Democrats did it a whopping 13 times from 1868 through 1948. And that’s because New York, then the largest state, was also highly competitive. For example, in 1952 (a year with no Empire State pols on either ticket) Dwight Eisenhower beat Adlai Stevenson by 11 points nationally—and 12 points in New York. In other words, had the race been very close, New York and its 45 Electoral Votes would have been critical. And New York wasn’t the only big state that was quite competitive. Of the seven states with at least 20 Electoral Votes that year, all seven polled within five points of Eisenhower’s national spread—indicating that if the whole country had shifted towards the Democrats enough to make it a tie election, then the seven largest states would have all been battlegrounds. And as big states went, so went cities. Of the top ten largest cities in the 1950 census, only number nine, Washington (which was disqualified), and number 10, St. Louis, didn’t come from states within that ten point band surrounding Ike’s national margin.

Now, skip ahead to 2008. Barack Obama beat John McCain by about 7 points nationwide—but by 27 points in New York, which hasn’t had anyone on the national ticket since 1964 (except for marginal New Yorker Jack Kemp). Of the seven largest Electoral College states in 2008, only three were within five points of the national results. California, Texas, and New York, with a total of 122 electoral votes in 2012, haven’t been critical states for years. And what of the cities? Instead of the top eight all in competitive states as it was in 1952, hardly any big cities mattered in 2008. Using the 2010 list of largest cities, only number 5, Philadelphia, was in a state that qualified (with perhaps number 6, Phoenix, and maybe number 3, Chicago, at least potentially in play without John McCain and Barack Obama at the top of the ticket).

From the point of view of those of us concerned about the unrepresentative qualities of the senate and the tendency of presidential elections to compensate, this is bad news indeed. As far as I know, however, there’s no systematic reason why things have changed; it could just be a fluke that will reverse itself soon enough. After all, the logic for big states (with their varied interests) tending to be more competitive than small states makes sense, and even now large states still remain somewhat more competitive. It’s hardly impossible to imagine California reverting to the competitive state it was up until the 1990s, or Democratic dreams of a demographic revolution making Texas a swing state coming true. Still, as a long-time reform skeptic, I’m a lot less confident in the benefits of the Electoral College than I once was. And if Republicans (and, perhaps soon, Democrats) are going to exploit Constitutional loopholes when they get the chance the way Pennsylvania lawmakers are threatening to do, then perhaps the current system will be eroded anyway. But whatever other ideas motivate potential changes, reformers would do well to remember that big states and the large cities they hold are otherwise underrepresented, and to make sure, at the very least, that they don’t make things worse.

Jonathan Bernstein blogs at A Plain Blog About Politics.