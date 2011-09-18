President Obama has made all kinds of speeches and proposals about how to reduce the deficit. But, at least recently, he hasn’t submitted a formal plan – a fact Republicans and their allies constantly use against him.

That will change Monday, when the Obama administration introduces a detailed proposal on how to reduce the budget deficit. Overall it will call for about $2 trillion in new* deficit reduction over the next ten years, according to senior administration officials who briefed reporters on Sunday evening. Citing official government projections, they expect that it will stabilize the deficit as a percentage of gross domestic product by the end of the decade.

Of that $2 trillion, $1.5 trillion would come from higher taxes on the wealthy, particularly millionaires. The rest would come from spending cuts, including about $250 billion from Medicare. But the cuts would be similar in structure to the ones in the Affordable Care Act – i.e., they would be changes in the way the program pays for medical care, not changes in the benefits that individual seniors receive. Increasing the programs’ eligibility age from 65 to 67, one of the most controversial ideas the administration contemplated, is not part of this proposal.

The White House first floated the idea of the higher taxes for millionaires over the weekend, saying the president would seek to establish a “Buffett rule,” under which people making more than $1 million a year would pay at least as much in taxes, as a percentage of their incomes, as the middle class. (The inspiration came from Warren Buffett, the billionaire who has written and spoken about the injustice of his paying less in taxes than employees.) And this naturally has the Republicans accusing Obama of “class warfare.” Appearing on Fox News Sunday, House Budget Chairman Paul Ryan said “class warfare may make for really good politics, but it makes for rotten economics.”