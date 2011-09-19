As for our angle on all of this, our starting point is that there is a ton of clean energy activity outside of Washington and beyond the current ambit of federal policymaking.

States and cities have been in the lead on clean energy project support and economic development policies for a decade. More recently, the Metro Program’s “Sizing the Clean Economy” report underscored that the true locus of the nation’s clean energy economy is not really national at all but regional and local and noted the vigor and creativity of state, metro, and local initiatives in clean energy development.

Given that, a huge issue going forward is whether and how the federal government will enter into new partnerships to do more to support these emerging decentralized clean energy efforts. State, local, and regional efforts have been successful. If they grow, they have great potential to deliver job growth over time, and avoid much of the energy gridlock, partisanship and paralysis on clean energy in Washington. So shouldn’t the way forward entail a new, tactful, partnership-oriented stance on the part of Washington?

We certainly think so, which is why a variety of speakers today will talk about how a new generation of decentralized, collaborative, partnership oriented initiatives may well hold the best chance of addressing a series of compelling challenges including: how to move technology from the lab to the market; how to advance international technology collaboration; how to finance technologies mired in the “Valley of Death” commercialization bind; and how to develop better, more truly federalist approaches to clean energy deployment and economic development.

Acting U.S. Secretary of Commerce Rebecca Blank will frame the day.