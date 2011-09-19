The most important part of President Obama's proposal for deficit reduction may be the threat he's making with it.

As noted previously, the proposal calls for around $2 trillion in new deficit reduction -- more than $4 trillion if include the savings from drawing down military forces and already enacted cuts from the summer debt ceiling deal. Of that $2 trillion, about $1.5 trillion comes from higher taxes on the wealthy, starting with expiration of the Bush tax cuts on higher incomes. The remainder comes form spending cuts, including around $250 billion in Medicare "payment reforms." (That is, reductions in what Medicare pays for certain services and treatments.)

As in the past, Obama will describe his plan as balanced and asking for shared sacrifice. But this time he'll add a twist, according to a senior administration official:

the President will make clear that he will veto any bill that takes one dime from the Medicare benefits seniors rely on without asking the wealthiest Americans and biggest corporations to pay their fair share.

That veto threat is new -- and a signal that, this time, the president really doesn't intend to compromise preemptively.