American journalists and news commentators have been tireless in their speculations over the past several weeks as to whether General de Gaulle is a figure from the past or a thinker ahead of his times. Is he, as his opponents would have it, a captive of anachronistic concepts: power, grandeur, national sovereignty? Or, as his admirers proclaim, has he once again looked beyond the mists of the present and discerned the shape of things to come, thus risking the incredulity of minds less clear-thinking and more conventional than his?

I shall chance criticism from both sides by rejecting out of hand both the man-of-the-past and the prophet-of- the-future interpretations. Aside from his method of approach—and certainly after 22 years of dealing with de Gaulle our partners should be used to his way of approaching issues—it seems clear to me that de Gaulle turned down Britain’s admission into the Common Market in terms simply of his concept of France’s national interests.

Unquestionably, this concept of national interest bears the hallmark of tradition. Does this mean that it is outmoded? I wish it were, but I am not convinced that it is. Was not Great Britain too acting in accordance with what she deemed her national interests when she refused to join the Coal and Steel Community in 1950 and to take part in the Treaty of Rome in 1957-58? And when she proposed a vast free-trade zone and actually founded the smaller trade zone of the Outer Seven? None of the British ministers with whom I discussed these matters in October-November of 1961 explained Britain’s desire to join the Common Market primarily in terms of the interests of Europe or of the West. All of them—the enthusiastic protagonists, those resigned to the idea, and those hostile to it—discussed the advantages and disadvantages they anticipated or feared in terms of the British economy, not without invoking the concept of reinforcing Europe or the West, but certainly without giving this concept first place in their arguments pro and con.

I do not wish to imply that our friends from across the Channel are more national-minded or more nationalistic than the European countries, or that they would not be as good Europeans as the latter after being admitted to the Common Market. The concept of the “French national interest” is lent anachronistic overtones by the pen of commentators who dub it part of a “grand design,” an effort at “domination of Europe” or simply “chauvinism.” Yet these labels do not apply either to management in France as a whole (which fears British participation), or to the partisans of a smaller Europe who cling stubbornly to the ideal of continental integration (an ideal which as recently as two years ago was shared by both the American administration and the “European party” on the continent). There is nothing to prove that these descriptive terms, either grandiose or disparaging, apply to de Gaulle’s motives, for on this subject the French chief of state has been neither equivocal nor enigmatic: he frankly prefers the Europe of the Six to a Europe of the Seven (or Nine) because he believes the former is more in conformity with French and European economic and political interests. In his eyes a Europe of the Seven or of the Nine would dissolve into an Atlantic zone under “American domination,” for General de Gaulle considers President Kennedy as the guardian of America’s national interests in the same way that he, de Gaulle, is the custodian of French national interests.