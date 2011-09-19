Here are the details:

The Medicare cuts total about $250 billion. The biggest, most recognizable changes (at least to those of us who follow health policy) are larger drug rebates for the Medicare program, which is basically demanding that the pharmaceutical industry reduce what the government pays for prescription drugs, and higher Part B premiums for wealthier seniors. Those higher premiums would not start until 2017.

Also of note are increases in cost-sharing under some very limited circumstances. This is actually something conservatives should like, at least in theory, since it’s arguably a version of what they call “consumer-directed care,” albeit in a very small dose. In a nutshell, seniors would have to pay slightly higher out-of-pocket costs for home health care and Part B services, plus they’d have to pay a surcharge on their premiums if their Medigap policies have “first-dollar” coverage (in other words, fi their Medigap policies don’t have any cost-sharing). The hope is that exposing seniors to incrementally higher out-of-pocket costs would make them a little more wary of using services that might not be necessary.

As with any effort to increase cost-sharing, there’s always a danger that it will penalize people with low incomes or the most serious medical conditions. But these proposals have the endorsement of many experts – and would protect the sick by, for example, waiving the cost-sharing on home health care if it follows hospitalization. Also, these changes, like the changes to Part B premiums, would start in 2017. Finally, this proposal, like previous ones the president has made, would make it easier to introduce “value based insurance design." VBID, as it's known, is a more elegant way to restructure benefits, so that people pay more or less out-of-pocket based primarily on whether the services and treatments they're getting actually add value.

Not all of the health changes are to Medicare. The administration would also modify the scheme for financing Medicaid, calling upon states to kick in a bit more money. The danger of the “blended rate,” as it’s known, is that states would react by weakening the program. It’s the reason Medicaid advocates (like yours truly) were none too happy when this appeared in a previous administration proposals. But this latest version is much smaller, accounting for just $15 billion in savings – an amount that seems unlikely to do much damage.