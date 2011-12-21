NEARLY TWENTY YEARS ago, the Jewish Museum in New York mounted an exhibition that sought, rather ambitiously, to chronicle, interpret, and celebrate the once-storied relationship between African Americans and American Jews. Called Bridges and Boundaries, the exhibition determinedly reclaimed the high moral ground, eager to re-establish the ties that had historically bound the two groups together rather than heed those that had, of late, ripped them apart. Its larger objective was to highlight the bridges and minimize the boundaries between the two communities.

Toward that noble end, Bridges and Boundaries displayed horrifying photographs of a lynching side by side with equally horrifying photographs of the aftermath of the Kishinev pogrom; board games that poked fun at Jews as well as blacks; Ben Shahn lithographs and the artwork of Adrian Piper, and a broadside which, in big bold letters, said “Missing Call FBI,” followed by headshots of Andrew Goodman, James Earl Chaney and Michael Henry Schwerner. Despite the eye-opening and disturbing material on display, Bridges and Boundaries failed to live up to its mandate, much less the mantle of responsibility that hung heavy on the shoulders of its curators, designers, researchers and sponsors. Something about it did not quite cohere. Although I saw the exhibition several times, I could never put my finger on what was missing.

Now I know. It lacked a Rosenwald School. If ever there were a powerful symbol of the relationship between African Americans and American Jews, it was these little wooden schoolhouses, nearly five thousand of which were built throughout the rural South between 1912 and the 1930s, thanks to the financial support of Julius Rosenwald of the mighty Sears, Roebuck & Co., and supplies from his store, as well as the in-kind donations of African Americans.

These white clad schoolhouses, which typically featured one room or two and sometimes as many as six, were a far cry from the tumbledown shack that passed as a school for most African American youngsters in Alabama, Mississippi, and the Carolinas. Built according to a standardized plan, whose details encompassed everything from the shape of the windows to the kinds of permissible decorations—the “indiscriminate tacking of small pictures around the walls should be avoided” but the installation of “one or two pictures of Negro leaders” was to be encouraged—the Rosenwald School provided an airy and bright space for the teaching of young African Americans. Compared to the public schools that white kids attended, the Rosenwald facility, it is true, was not much to sing about. But when compared with the ramshackle quarters where black kids usually went to school, it was cause for cheering.