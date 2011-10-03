The story began during World War I, when sixteen million animals were in military service. Lee Duncan was a soldier. Born in 1893 in California, he had spent time in a children’s home, placed there by parents who had a hard time managing. So he went to France with Pershing, and in the village of Fliury he came upon a kennel building shattered by artillery fire. There were dead dogs, but there was a mother with five puppies. One of them he would name Rin Tin Tin. Somehow he smuggled the dog back to America. So the future star was French, yet a German shepherd and a naturalized American. Two of his children would be cared for by Jean Harlow and Greta Garbo. He was the most famous dog in the world, a king of silent pictures.

He was only a dog, but Garbo was only a woman. Yet that pales in the rapturous illumination of Orlean’s vision:

Rinty was three years old. He had lost his puppy fluffiness; his coat was lustrous and dark, nearly black, with gold marbling on his legs and chin and chest. His tail was as bushy as a squirrel’s. He wasn’t overly tall or overly broad, his chest wasn’t especially deep, his legs weren’t unusually muscular or long, but he was powerful and nimble, as light on his feet as a mountain goat. His ears were comically large, tulip-shaped, and set far apart on a wide skull. His face was more arresting than beautiful, his expression worried and pitying and generous: instead of a look of doggy excitement it was something more tender, a little sorrowful, as if he were viewing with charity and resignation the whole enterprise of living and striving and hoping.

Sit, girl! Let’s stick to the facts. Lee loved his Rinty—he had wives who never really matched his German shepherd. One day, at a fair, Rinty leaped over a wall, and someone took a photograph of it. Next thing, Lee got a check for $350 for use of the picture. He was eager and wild about the movies. And he saw the future. Thus it was that Rin Tin Tin became an action star with his own salary from Warner Brothers ($1,000 a picture) on top of Lee’s. By 1927, he was “the most popular performer in the United States” on the strength of films such as A Dog of the Regiment, Jaws of Steel, Tracked by the Police, and Hills of Kentucky. In the contest for the first Oscars that year, according to Orlean, Rinty got the most votes for best actor! But the Academy, always in search of dignity, reappraised the ballots and gave the prize to Emil Jannings for The Way of All Flesh and The Last Command. So a German beat a German shepherd.

This dog’s eye history of Hollywood in the 1920s is exuberant and told with as much energy as love. Was it always Rin Tin Tin? Well, be generous. It seems that the real dog could be a little snappy sometimes—he was a star—and so there were paw-ins for Rinty and he was encouraged to breed. (The opposite policy applied to many human stars.) Then sound pictures killed dog movies (until Lassie), and then in 1932 Rinty himself passed on. Legend set in; it was said that he had died in the arms of Jean Harlow.