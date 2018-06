This is class warfare:

You know what isn't class warfare? Progressive taxation, as in, say, expecting billionaires to pay at least as much in taxes as their secretaries. Ideally, in fact, they should pay more. Progressive taxation, social welfare programs, antitrust law, health and safety regulation--these were all advanced by middle-class reformers a century ago with the idea that they would prevent class warfare. You could look it up.