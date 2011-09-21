Yet this is no life of a saint. It is, rather, a daughter’s fearless reckoning with a mother whose actions must have been deeply difficult to come to terms with. Gille imagines her mother with remarkable honesty, within the constraints of what is known about Némirovsky from her writings. The first part of The Mirador, in which the Némirovsky figure reminisces about her childhood, places her as a young mother in Paris in 1929, on the brink of her great success. She writes of her years growing up in Kiev with her father, a successful businessman, and her mother, a society lady whom her daughter grew to despise for her infidelity and frivolity, and who seems to have bequeathed her own revulsion at the “louse-ridden Jews of the Podol,” Kiev’s Jewish district, to her daughter. Despite her contempt for her mother—who hated visiting her parents in Odessa, she says, because their house, comfortable though it was, was located at the edge of the ghetto—Némirovsky does not question her mother’s feelings toward Jews. The Hebrew script of the ancient books in her grandparents’ library “inspired in me a kind of dark terror.” The servants’ stories about ritual murder “seemed no more unlikely than the fairy tales in which cruel witches pushed children into ovens and cooked them.” Even as an adult in Paris, when she sees the “immigrants dressed in rags, these pious Jews with sidecurls” in the Marais, she feels the same disgust. It is not at all difficult to imagine these thoughts coming from the mind that created David Golder, and it is to Gille’s great credit that she did not seek to sanitize her mother’s attitudes, which must have caused her a great deal of pain.

The Némirovsky character’s fantasy of an assimilated, apolitical France is of a piece with her lack of sympathy for her fellow Jews. “We are fortunate to live in France,” she says, “where, since the Revolution, Jews have been allowed, when they desired it, to assimilate with ease. My husband feels no more Jewish than I do,” though they were married in a synagogue, she explains, to please his father. “We feel the obligation to show at all times that we are French before we are Jewish,” she continues. “And what does Jewish mean to us, beyond an obscure filiation which will soon be lost in the mists of time? We are surprised by the anxiety felt by some of our friends ever since people began to talk incessantly about the National Socialist movement in Germany, which is truly anti-Semitic; to us it all seems very exaggerated.”

They were not surprised for long. In the second part of The Mirador, set in June 1942, Némirovsky, feverishly at work on Suite Française, is wracked with fear about the future and consumed with guilt about the past. “I feel no nostalgia for this ‘frivolous, sparkling young woman,’ too caught up in her pleasures to realize what was happening around her,” she says. But the “blindness” that she is willing to forgive in her adolescent self now seems “criminal in the happy and contented adult—with access to multiple sources of information—I was in 1929 and remained until my arrival here,” the country village where the family has sought refuge. “Hadn’t I read the newspapers?” She berates herself for her lack of political awareness, for her association with collaborationist magazines such as Gringoire, for her friendships with writers and editors who have now turned against the Jews.

But she regrets above all having written David Golder. “I have moments of dizziness, when I am plagued with guilt for having written this book, and I ask myself whether by denouncing this detested milieu—my own—I furthered the arguments of the anti-Semites,” she says. “I wonder how I could have acted with such suicidal thoughtlessness and irresponsibility.” Gille has her mother questioning even lines from her diary in 1941, in which she expressed sympathy for the German soldiers occupying the village. (This sympathy suffuses the “Dolce” chapter of Suite Française, which describes a love affair between a young woman whose husband is at the front and the elegant, cultured German billeted in her house.)

All this goes quite a bit further than the real Némirovsky did, at least in those writings of hers that have so far come to light. Though it is appealing to imagine that Némirovsky in hiding might have come to regret her “suicidal thoughtlessness,” there is no evidence for it. (In the years since Suite Française appeared, another minor, thoroughly apolitical novel written by Némirovsky in hiding has been published, as well as a long and hagiographical biography that nonetheless does not dispute her anti-Semitic attitudes.) But this final imagined reckoning is only all the more devastating in its confirmation of the poison of Némirovsky’s previous work—a poison that some of her present day defenders have tried to minimize or explain away as appropriate to the novel’s historical context. I would love to know what they think of the self-flagellating Némirovsky who appears in The Mirador.