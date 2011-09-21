So now the Republicans want to go all Tony Soprano on the Fed.

On Tuesday, the GOP's four congressional leaders sent a formal letter to Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke. The Fed today finishes a critical two-day meeting, during which it will discuss whether to swing into action again, taking steps that could boost economic growth and reduce unemployment. Many and probably most mainstream economists think that's the right thing to do. The Republicans do not.

They were not happy the last time the Fed intervened. Most famously, Texas Governor and GOP presidential front runner Rick Perry described Bernanke's actions as "treasonous." This time, they're not waiting for the Fed to act. In the letter, they say the Fed "should resist further extraordinary intervention in the economy."

The letter gives some reasons why, according to the Republicans, further action would be ill-advised. Among other things, the writers (House leaders John Boehner and Eric Cantor, Senate leaders Mitch McConnell and Jon Kyl) say the Fed should offer "a clear articulation of the goals of such a policy, direction for success, ample data proving a case for economic action and quantifiable benefits to the American people." That part, at least, doesn't sound too hard to me: They could start by cribbing relevant material from Paul Krugman.