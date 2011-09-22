Albert Shanker, the head of the AFT from 1974 to 1997, believed that teachers’ unions should be affiliated with the AFL-CIO in part because teachers could do a much better job of educating students if educators were part of a coalition that fought to reduce income inequality, and provide for better housing and health care for children. So strongly did Shanker believe in this alliance that he was willing to forfeit potential leadership in a merged AFT-National Education Association (NEA) organization over the issue of AFL-CIO affiliation. In the end, a majority of NEA members, who could not abide the idea of being in an organization with plumbers and truck drivers, rejected the merger.

Brill is a fan of Shanker as an education reformer (and says nice things about my biography of Shanker), but throughout the book, Brill unfortunately voices much of same class bias reflected by NEA members. His disdain for organized labor is made vividly clear, for example, in his view of what constitutes shady or suspicious behavior. Brill gets very worked up about the fact that Diane Ravitch, a distinguished historian of education who wrote a book renouncing her previous embrace of charters and merit pay, may have subsequently received payment for speaking to teachers’ union audiences. Yet when Joel Klein, the chancellor of New York City schools, decamped to work for Rupert Murdoch’s empire on an education technology program that has contracts with New York City public schools, Brill’s ethics antennae remained oddly dormant.

Similarly, Brill’s narrative is almost comically obsessed with the Ivy League pedigrees of many education reformers. Throughout the book, he duly notes the reformers who are graduates of Harvard (Joel Klein, Michelle Rhee, John King and Whitney Tilson); Yale (Robert Gordon, David Levin, Ravenel Curry, and Michael Johnston); and Princeton (Wendy Kopp, Jonathan Schnur.) In case we don’t get the point, he notes that the people Klein put in charge of firing bad teachers were “all Ivy League lawyers.” As a bearer of two Ivy League degrees who works at an endowed think tank and gladly takes money from billionaire philanthropists, I certainly do not think Harvard or the Gates Foundation are evil; not at all. But I also know that top universities and unaccountable foundations are fertile breeding grounds for hubris, a problem that Brill fails to appreciate. On more than one occasion, Brill lauds education reformers for being the “best and brightest,” apparently oblivious of the fact that David Halberstam popularized this phrase so as to mock it.

To his credit, in his very last chapter, Brill does an about-face and acknowledges some of the serious limitations of the reformer model that relies upon superstar teachers in nonunionized charter schools. Throughout his book, Brill follows Jessica Reid, a talented young TFA alum serving as an assistant principal at a Harlem Success charter school. Incredibly dedicated to her students, she was “always either working or thinking about work” and is meant to serve as a pointed contrast to less-committed unionized teachers. But in the last chapter, Reid resigns, explaining that “this wasn’t a sustainable life, in terms of my health and my marriage.” Although Brill does not cite the broader research, Jessica Reid’s story is a common one. Studies show that teacher turnover is much higher in the largely non-unionized charter sector than in regular public schools. And burnout is much more frequent in high-poverty schools of all kinds than in mixed-income or middle-class schools because teachers feel overwhelmed by concentrations of poverty.

While Brill divides the world between teachers’ unions and reformers, the truth is that unions have long advocated a number of genuine reforms that can have a sustained impact on reducing the achievement gap. They back early-childhood education programs that blunt the impact of poverty and have been shown to have long-lasting effects on student outcomes. And in places such as La Crosse, Wisconsin, and Louisville, Kentucky, teachers have backed public school choice policies that reduce concentrations of school poverty and increase the chances of success for low-income students.

All in all, Steven Brill should be credited for vividly highlighting the class dimension of the education war going on “for the soul of the Democratic Party.” One side, backed by rank-and-file teachers and their democratically-elected representatives, sees poverty and segregation as central issues to be addressed though education reform as well as health and housing programs; the other side, backed by wealthy interests, sees poverty as an excuse and unions as the problem. What Brill does not explain is how this classic divide, which fairly describes the difference between Democrats and Republicans, has become a Democratic civil war.

Richard D. Kahlenberg, a senior fellow at The Century Foundation, is author of All Together Now: Creating Middle-Class Schools through Public School Choice; and Tough Liberal: Albert Shanker and the Battles Over Schools, Unions, Race, and Democracy.