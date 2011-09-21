Ryan Avent’s new e-book, “The Gated City” is churning through the metro-oriented blogs. Rob Pitingolo of Greater Greater Washington has one of the more interesting critiques.
Speaking of the metro blog space, the Atlantic launched its “Atlantic Cities” site last week. Check Bruce Katz’ big picture essay on the “metropolitan moment.”
The New York Times continues its torrid love affair with the “City of Roses” with this piece on Portland’s “bicycle-supported” development, both commercial and residential. Get a room, you two.