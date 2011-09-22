As the world grants an audience to Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad today at the U.N. General Assembly in New York, we would be better served to look upon Samiye Tohidlou. Samiye is a child of the Iranian revolution, born in 1979, when the current regime came to power. She comes from a family of educators; her father was a teacher who declared, after the arrest of his daughter, that he had been a staunch supporter of the revolution. Samiye was herself a doctoral student in sociology at Tehran University—the country’s oldest and most venerable institution—and an active member of the Islamic Student Association.

And she was a volunteer for Mir Hussein Mousavi’s presidential campaign in 2009. When the regime announced Ahmadinejad the winner even before the polls closed, in Tehran alone three million people took to the streets to protest what they considered to be an electoral putsch. Samiye had a brilliant and elegantly simple idea. She suggested that protesters create an uninterrupted chain of humanity, from Tehran’s rich, northern neighborhoods to the south’s poorest ghettoes. The only connective thread of this long chain was a green ribbon, symbolizing the movement that had emerged in opposition to the electoral coup.

The night of the election, Mousavi’s campaign headquarters were seized by security forces. At three in the morning of the next day, a group of eight men converged on the small house Samiye shared with her husband. After ransacking the house and confiscating her phone and laptop, the men took Samiye away. They kept her in the infamous Evin prison for 70 days, subjecting her to all manner of physical and mental abuse. She was eventually released with a bail of $200,000—a teacher’s salary in Tehran is no more than a few hundred dollars. Her sentence also called for 50 lashes of the whip.

Even after the prison ordeal, and with the rest of the sentence hanging over her, Samiye remained defiant. She continued to maintain a blog, cautiously critical of the regime. Her prose is elegant and simple, yet also filled with carefully culled references to literature and religious texts. Finally, last week, she had to submit her frail body to Evin authorities to be flogged. Even amongst the interrogators and torturers gathered there, no woman was willing to undertake the abominable task of flogging this young, valiant lady.