In his deficit-reduction proposal, unveiled in his Rose Garden speech on Monday, President Obama once again found himself adopting the other party’s frame, embracing budget austerity instead of the fiscal stimulus that the economy needs. He still talks about finding bipartisan consensus and describes his ideas as common-sense solutions that every well-intentioned person should support, even though Republicans have shown they’ll block anything with his name on it. His plan accepts the Republican claim that the problem is spending, not revenues, and proposes to cut spending by two dollars for every dollar it would raise in revenue. By embracing reductions in Medicare spending, he kneecaps Democrats who want to campaign next year by attacking Republicans for proposing Medicare cuts. And his threshold for higher taxes has quadrupled! It used to be families earning more than $250,000 a year would pay more—now it’s just millionaires! If this is Obama’s opening bid, imagine what he’ll negotiate it down to.

Is this really how I see it? No. But it’s a perfectly plausible view, and would be in keeping with the critique of the administration from the left over the last several months. Yet the skeptical left and the disinterested media alike saw Obama’s plan as the dramatic “populist shift,” as the Wall Street Journal put it, that’s been urged on him for many months. While there is a turn in language and emphasis, there’s far more continuity than discontinuity between the old Obama, the technocrat, and the new one, the populist. And that raises the question of just what populism represents in the current environment.

The budget plan, in my real view, strikes a nice balance between leaving room for stimulus in the short term (through the separate jobs bill), and responsible fiscal balance, finding lots of overlooked sources of savings, such as selling excess federal property, and trimming entitlement spending in mostly the right way. I wish the tax side of it didn’t focus solely on millionaires, creating in effect a second complicated Alternative Minimum Tax to go along with the messy one that Congress has to “fix” every year. If long-term fiscal sustainability is the goal, the president should acknowledge that all of the upper-middle class is going to have to pay somewhat more than their record low tax levels, not just those making more than $250,000 or a million.

But it’s hardly “populist,” in the sense of drawing the lines of “the people versus the powerful,” as Al Gore put it in his famous brief pose as a populist in 2001. Even the tax increase on millionaires was validated by a billionaire, Warren Buffett. “It’s not class warfare; it’s math,” Obama said, but just as it’s not class warfare, a few words about the wealthy paying “their fair share” hardly deserves the name of populism.