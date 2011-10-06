FOR THE LAST few years, from roughly the spot on the Venn diagram of intellectual culture where Malcolm Gladwell and David Simon overlap, some intriguing flares have been set off by a crime theorist named David M. Kennedy. Kennedy is most famous for the work he did in the 1990s as the engineer of the Boston Gun Project, which worked to leverage the social dynamics of drug crews (the small, insular circles of adolescent males, goading one another to violence) as a way of severing the ties between the drug trade and gun violence. For quite a long period of time, Kennedy’s efforts seemed to be the major progressive alternative to the carpet-bombing of Giuliani-style law enforcement. Kennedy’s work has spooled out since then, both in focus and in geography, but it has retained the quality that made it attractive to liberal intellectuals. It has retained its hopefulness.

In even the bleakest, most terrorized neighborhoods in the most devastated cities, Kennedy suggests, violent crime and open drug markets are the work of an astonishingly small number of individuals. What’s more, these criminals are deeply rational, and it has likely already dawned on many of them that there must be more lucrative and safer ways to live. Perhaps, Kennedy suggests, the mass incarceration of black American men is not a necessary condition for keeping cities safe, but simply the collateral consequence of a poor understanding of how crime really works. Perhaps reclaiming the ghetto from the drug trade does not require far-off solutions to the education system and the post-industrial economy. Perhaps you merely need to identify—as police in High Point, North Carolina did in 2004—the sixteen young men responsible for the drug market, assemble them in a room at city hall, show them incriminating evidence, and convince them that unless things stop altogether (the open-air markets, the shootings) that they will spend decades in jail, beginning tomorrow. And perhaps, as it did in High Point’s once-desiccated West End, where there has not been a single homicide, shooting, or rape reported since, it will actually work. Perspectives on the ghetto are caught between warring political visions, each of them in their own way equally bleak: Giuliani’s dim, autocrat’s view of human nature from the right, and David Simon’s dim view of capitalist and bureaucratic institutions from the left. Kennedy’s work suggested that optimism was possible.

Kennedy’s new book is a memoir, but it is really a memoir of his work—complicated, iterative, developing over two decades—and the only explicit descriptions of his inner life come in an odd, mildly cringe-inducing five-page passage in which he describes his lifelong insomnia and the personal breakdown he suffered when he tried to control the problem with pills. And yet despite the memoir’s almost ideological disinterest in the character of its subject, an image of Kennedy does emerge, both rather vivid and surprisingly familiar: ponytailed, obsessive, and sleepless; dismissive of the accumulated wisdom of insiders; rigidly committed to his own analytic conclusions, no matter how unlikely or unpopular. Kennedy—in his own account of himself—is a perfect Moneyball hero, so fully formed that one keeps expecting stray characters from the Lewis/Gladwell canon to show up, demonstrating personality quirks and dispensing helpful algorithms.

When such outsider geniuses appear in journalism, they often carry the power of revelation, of a world set on its ear. But when the genius himself is writing the book—outlining the unique terms of his own insight, patiently explaining why everyone else got it all wrong—a few more problems emerge. The effect of the first-person genius account is destabilizing, but it is also deeply engrossing. As Kennedy’s odyssey unfurls across the grimmest ganglands of criminal America (territory controlled by the Vamp Hill Kings, the Taliband, the Rough Tough Somalis), a question arises of whether crime reduction is really as simple as he argues. But there is a second, propulsive question, too, shadowing this one: is it really possible, in such a vast and complicated arena as crime, that an outsider without much experience or obvious genius could see patterns and solutions that tens of thousands in the field had ignored? Is this really how ideas work?