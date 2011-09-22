Richard North Patterson remembers the moment he learned that Osama bin Laden was dead. He was watching television on a Sunday evening two days before the publication of his latest novel, The Devil’s Light, in which Al Qaeda plans a nuclear attack on America for the decade anniversary of 9/11. Wolf Blitzer, grave-faced, said something about a major national security announcement. And immediately, Patterson knew. “I sat there like a man in a catatonic state,” he recalled. “I could see the train coming toward me, but I couldn’t speak or move.” In The Devil’s Light, bin Laden was very much alive, hatching deadly plots in a cave in western Pakistan. Patterson—author of more than 15 political thrillers, including several best-sellers—realized instantly that his book was in trouble. “I’m the only American who suffered from bin Laden’s death,” he said. “Generally I’d be happy to take one for the team. I just wished they’d kept him in a refrigerator for a month.”

But in the era of e-books, there was an easy fix. Patterson, together with his agent and publisher, decided to take an unprecedented step for a work of fiction: They would release a revised digital edition to align the plot with current events. “Initially, when this kind of thing happens, you are still sort of trapped in an analog world and you say, ‘Oh well, this is bad timing,’ said Susan Moldow, Patterson’s publisher at Scribner. “But then you go—wait a minute...”

Patterson spent hours combing through the galleys, hunting down all references to the Al Qaeda leader, fiddling with passages to clarify that bin Laden was unmistakably out of the picture. “But if one of our cities disappears on September 11, Bin Laden will be the most powerful man on earth” became “But if one of our cities disappears on September 11, Bin Laden will again be the most powerful man on earth, even dead.” “The words echoed in the stone cave, the Renewer’s last refuge, concealed in the harsh mountains of western Pakistan” became “Though their leader had powerful protectors within Pakistan, the compound in which he hid might well be closely watched.” A scene in which the Al Qaeda leader appeared on television now has bin Laden addressing the public from beyond the grave via a pre-recorded message. And so The Devil’s Light, released August 16th in e-book form, was brought promptly up-to-date.

Of course, it wasn’t always this simple for a book to stay relevant when unexpected events upended its premise. Norman Angell published The Great Illusion in 1908, arguing that war was unprofitable and therefore unlikely for the foreseeable future; when war broke out in 1914, critics pounced on his thesis and Angell spent the next few years releasing updated print editions of his book in a struggle to clarify that he had not meant that war was impossible.