On the other hand, there are also many ways in which Libya’s energy sector appears to be better positioned than was Iraq in mid-2003. First, Iraq had to contend with a post-Saddam oil sector that had been ailing for years; in fact, by 2003 Iraq had endured wars and international sanctions for more than 20 out of the proceeding 23 years. Iraq’s ability to resume and maintain production as it did was due to the extraordinary efforts of many very capable Iraqi oil officials, such as Jabbar Luaby, who headed the Southern Oil Company, and some retired American oil executives and other officials who served the U.S. government. Indeed, Libyan leaders might gain from the expertise of some of these Iraqi oil experts, according to Fadhel Othman, the former head of Iraq’s State Oil Marketing Organization.

Libya’s oil sector, by contrast, had been improving since international sanctions were lifted in 2003 and 2004. Indeed, ahead of expectations, Libya has already begun to produce oil again, and Berruien predicts that Libya could return to prewar oil production in 15 months. That timeframe is more optimistic than some international oil executives and experts predict. But if it ends up being correct, Libya will be ahead of Iraq, which did not resume its oil operations and exports until two months after Saddam was toppled, partly because the Bush Administration first wanted a United Nations Security Council resolution for political and legal concerns.

The second, and perhaps most promising, difference between Libya and Iraq is that international oil companies (IOCs)—with their deep pockets and advanced training, techniques, and technology—are resuming their work in Libya after an only 6-month absence. IOCs have been in Libya for decades. Qaddafi curtailed their authority and their profit split, but he did not evict them. ENI, the Italian giant, has been in Libya since 1959; it is by far the biggest player, producing about 15 percent of Libya’s oil and natural gas output in 2010. Other large energy players in Italy are Austria’s OMV and France’s Total. Iraq, in contrast, forced out its IOCs in 1975 following nationalization. IOCs only returned last year to the majority of the country, and they are now contributing to a surge in Iraq’s energy sector, so that Iraq, given sufficient stability, could become one of the top energy producers in the world in the next decade.

The third reason for optimism is that the terms Libya has brokered with the IOCs encourage more production in Libya than Iraq. The now-welcomed IOCs in Iraq no longer enjoy production sharing agreements—where they share in the profits from the oil produced, which often incentivizes them to produce quickly—in contracts approved by Baghdad. The Kurdish government in the north has offered production sharing agreements, and the Kurdish areas have generally enjoyed greater oil output growth. IOCs in Libya do have production sharing agreements, and the de facto government, the Transitional National Council (TNC), recently pledged to respect existing contracts. It would behoove the new authorities in Tripoli to avoid the mistake of their Baghdad counterparts in becoming more nationalistic at the expense of the IOCs, not to mention greater efficiency and revenue.

Fourth, Libya will be managing its own reconstruction of energy and other sectors, building on its prior work with IOCs. While the new leaders are bound to make mistakes, this is better than foreigners doing so. In Iraq, the U.S. government and its coalition partners decided to manage the massive postwar reconstruction effort despite being institutionally ill-equipped to do so. They made several mistakes. One of the biggest was to under-invest in the country’s energy sector. The Bush Administration seemed so spooked by the charge that the war was about oil that it did not focus on improving the sector enough, even though oil exports contribute more than 90 percent of Iraqi revenue. The new Libyan authorities will fortunately not share the Bush Administration’s burden and will hopefully invest wisely and heavily in its oil and gas sector. Indeed, it is important for Libya to not only resume its prewar production levels but also to far exceed them. It certainly has ample financial resources to do so, in contrast to post-Saddam Iraq. This will help provide jobs to Libyans in this uncertain period, which is vital not only for the Libyan people’s prosperity but for the country's peace and stability as well. With oil prices now more than three times what they were in the spring of 2003, the world—or at least those countries which are net energy-importers—will also welcome such greater energy investment and output.

Fifth, Libya’s geography also offers advantages over Iraq. Iraq sells its oil to Europe or the United States through its pipeline to Turkey, or to far away Asia via vulnerable southern offshore terminals. Its oil exports have been constrained by limited export capacity. Iraq also has abundant natural gas reserves but does not yet have the infrastructure to ship by pipeline to Europe or to liquefy it to sell to Asia. In Libya, by contrast, the main buyer of its oil and natural gas is Europe, only hundreds of miles away across the Mediterranean. The proximity ensures easier and more secure transport. The 370-mile undersea natural gas Greenstream pipeline, from Melitah (west of Tripoli) to Sicily (from where the gas then flows to the Italian mainland), supplies 10 percent of Italy’s natural gas consumption. This pipeline, with a capacity of 9 billion cubic meters per year, came online in 2004 and is operated by ENI in partnership with Libya’s National Oil Corporation. Libya was advanced in developing natural gas, becoming the second country in the world in 1971 to export liquid natural gas.

Sixth, and finally, Baghdad was hamstrung by its insistence on maintaining central control over its energy operations throughout its many regions. The result was alienating regional politicians and undermining its energy sector. Baghdad’s fights with the Kurds and its threats to IOCs not to do deals in Kurdistan undermined its focus and undercut energy output everywhere. It wasn’t until 2009 that Baghdad finally cut deals with IOCs, years after the Kurdish Regional Government did. And fights over revenue sharing with the regions continue, undercutting oil production. Libyan leaders can learn from these mistakes and offer greater latitude to regional leaders and oil officials, which could redound to the greater good.

To be sure, much remains fluid in Libya and there are many challenges ahead. But if the new leadership can avoid some of Iraq’s mistakes while learning from its successes, Libya’s energy sector holds great promise. Successfully rehabilitating its oil and natural gas exports will provide an immeasurably important boost to the prospects of a new Libyan society and government, not to mention the prospects of the global economy as well.

Michael Makovsky, Foreign Policy Director of the Bipartisan Policy Center, was a special assistant for Iraqi oil policy in the Office of Secretary of Defense, 2002-2006, and author of Churchill’s Promised Land (Yale University Press).