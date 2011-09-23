President Obama has done a lot of things well since January, 2009. Staying on message hasn't been one of them. In fact, that’s probably the most consistent criticism I hear from political professionals: The president doesn't understand the importance of sustained focus. He'll introduce a proposal, give a great speech, and then, poof, move onto something other issue or initiative.

That's why many of these same professionals – and, yes, yours truly – were a little skeptical when Obama introduced his jobs bill. Oh, the proposal was just fine and the speech, as always, was dandy. But would Obama follow up with a campaign for the proposal? And would he stick with it, even as other issues inevitably crowded the agenda? If Thursday's speech in Ohio is indicative, the answer to both questions is yes.

Standing in front of a “functionally obsolete” bridge linking the district of House Speaker John Boehner and the state of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Obama made a pitch for his jobs bill focusing on, naturally, infrastructure. And this was no mild mannered lecture from Obama the professor. It was an energetic, pointed broadside from Obama the agitator.

Remember those days when he wouldn’t even utter the word “Republican”? Those days are gone. He's even naming names.