[Guest post by Isaac Chotiner]

On the same day that Rick Perry displayed a complete inability to answer a hypothetical question about Pakistan, Admiral Mike Mullen accused the Pakistani ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) of aiding and abetting the so-called "Haqqani network," which is believed to be responsible for a recent attack on the American Embassy in Kabul.

This news comes soon after a Guardian report claiming that America's Nato commander asked General Ashfaq Kayani, the most powerful man in Pakistan and the army chief, to "halt an insurgent truck bomb." According to The Guardian: "In reply General Ashfaq Kayani offered to 'make a phone call' to stop the assault on the US base in Wardak province. But his failure to use the American intelligence to prevent the attack has fuelled a blazing row between the US and Pakistan."

You might be wondering how the army leader could "make a phone call" to stop a terrorist attack. Put that aside, however, and focus on the Pakistani "denials" over these events. The first comes from the military's spokesman, General Athar Abbas, who said this: