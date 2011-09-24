I don’t imagine that the president cottoned lightly to the tactics and strategy of his own U.N. speech. It was not his natural bearing or disposition. But the raw fact is that Mohammed Abbas refused to compromise on his insistence that America be the party that negotiates with Israel over settlements in the West Bank and about the myriad issues surrounding Jerusalem. By his anger and his ongoing reproaches to Netanyahu (and the almost day-in-day-out cuts at the Israeli prime minister) the president seemed to oblige the Palestinians. The administration also mounted a campaign among fashionable media to demonize Bibi, a campaign taken up irrationally by nearly the whole salient staff of The New York Times: Helene Cooper, Tom Friedman, Ethan Bronner, Nick Kristof, Isabel Kershner, and the anonymous but consistent writers of almost identical cliches on the editorial page. Even New York magazine has mounted its own campaign against Israel and its prime minister, a virtually fact-less campaign beginning with cover art of the back of Obama’s head covered by a kippah.What is Netanyahu’s sin? He would not permit the Obama administration to negotiate on Israel’s behalf. Which self-respecting country would have parlayed with an intermediary, even one so crucial to its own security like America, over such defining matters? That Obama somehow felt that he could force Israel to participate in such an unrealistic gambit shows how innocent he is or how malevolent he was. Indeed, both his innocence and his malevolence were bolstered by his essential sympathies with the Palestinian cause. But I suspect that Obama will not indulge the Arabs in such dangerous fantasies again.

Obama’s shift is actually a reproach to Israel’s desperate and declining peace lefties. They had counted on him to turn the tide against Bibi, whose center of gravity is, alas, the right. But as the American administration now stands, willy nilly, with Netanyahu, it can count on a shift in the Israeli populace to be more open to risk. This means testing the Palestinians so long as the testing is gradual and the risks not life-threatening. My guess is that the authoritarian foreign minister Avigdor Lieberman, from the ultra-nationalist party “Israel Our House,” would have preferred Obama to adhere to his traditional punitive approach to Israel so that he—Lieberman—could push further with what is nearly a fascist disposition.

As it happens, almost none of the cognoscenti have pointed out that Abbas has now refused to negotiate with Israel at all for a year and a half. Sainted man, he has served as president of the Palestinian Authority two years past the expiration of his term. In insisting on going to the Security Council for what he will not in any case get, Abbas has undercut many of the accomplishments of his premier, Salaam Fayyad, which include deep cooperation with Israel on security, economic development, and urban expansion, particularly in Ramallah and Jenin. You are also invited to forget that the power of the P.A. does not extend to Gaza, which is controlled by Hamas, a terrorist group that also portends to be a real government. The U.N. is being courted to establish a state. Any state established will be two warring states—unless, of course, Israel keeps them apart. Which, if I were it, I wouldn’t. Who will keep them apart? Maybe Turkey.

Turkey is the big new actor over Palestine. I’ve written that Obama may have inspired Erdogan to involve himself and his country in the resolution of the “Palestine question.” Perhaps, yes; perhaps, no. If yes, it was another one of Obama’s infatuations. In any case, Erdogan is obsessed with the mischievous flotilla which he launched against the perfectly legal Israeli blockade against Gaza. Nine Turks were killed by the Israel Defense Forces in a confrontation on the high seas. All of them understood the danger to their lives.

As soon as Obama made clear that the U.S. will not countenance a state invented by the United Nations but without real borders, the European Union fantasy intruded itself on the General Assembly in the person of Nicolas Sarkozy. Of course, the E.U. barely exists—what with its monetary troubles already threatened by the insolvency or coming insolvency of Greece, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Ireland, and maybe Iceland. And what about Belgium? It hasn’t had a government for almost two years. This is silly, portentous, and unreal.