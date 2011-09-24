But Hanna’s big break came less through Washington social climbing than by chance, when, in 2003, while waiting in line to get an autograph from Karen Santorum (wife of long-shot presidential candidate and avid pro-lifer Rick Santorum), he crossed paths with John Templeton Jr., the son and successor of eccentric, devout billionaire investor and philanthropist John Templeton. The two connected over their outrage about George Soros’s moveon.org, and Templeton agreed to seed Hanna with $1 million to start Let Freedom Ring. The organization aimed to provide a conservative counterweight to Soros’ well-funded media plays. These days, the funding behind Hanna’s advocacy group is unknown—he insisted on not revealing his current funding sources to me, having promised discretion to his handful of six-figure donors, whom the Wall Street Journal described as wealthy Christians “not wanting to be seen as political.”

Once out of office and under the banner of Let Freedom Ring, Hanna proceeded to build a career as a conservative TV man and rabble rouser with a distinctly religious underpinning. One of his early efforts was to create the Pennsylvania Pastor Network, which most notably enlisted pastors to mobilize churchgoers in support of Rick Santorum’s failed 2006 Senate re-election campaign. In his spare time, he produced religious biographies of Santorum and George W. Bush for video. It wasn’t until the rise of the Tea Party that Hanna’s Let Freedom Ring appears to have pivoted to fiscal issues. While social and fiscal conservatives had formed Republican presidential election coalitions since Ronald Reagan, their most recent alliance over the debt ceiling showcased how deeply linked the two movements have become: As Penny Nance, CEO of Concerned Women for America, explained to me, Evangelicals who’d previously restricted their zeal to issues like abortion and gay marriage have increasingly become divinely inspired to harp on the size of a government that they perceive as working against them on such issues. Hanna’s evangelical and fiscal bona fides, Nance added, made him a perfect fit to negotiate between the two sides of this movement.

As a result, when assorted conservative groups met in June with Republican Senators Jim DeMint, Marco Rubio, Gary Johnson, Pat Toomey, Tom Coburn, and Rand Paul, Hanna was asked to put together an online pledge of support. The pledge ultimately garnered the signatures of over 240,000 citizens, dozens of elected officials, and every Republican presidential candidate except Jon Huntsman.

Given the long history of radical House anti-spending initiatives and whacky conservative pledge drives, such a coalition would not normally make headlines around the world. In this case, though, the pledge that Hanna spearheaded was the centerpiece of the right’s bargaining power over Republican Party leaders like John Boehner, who had hinted at support for a sweeping deficit reduction plan that involved tax hikes. On a memorable Thursday night that some thought would augur the end of his speakership, Boehner’s debt-ceiling bill (sans Cut, Cap, and Balance provisions) failed to garner enough votes from conservative Republicans to pass the House. As the pledge master himself, Grover Norquist, put it: “You did see a lot of religious groups a part of this effort, and Hanna comes out of that coalition. … It was helpful on a whole bunch of levels.” Still, Norquist added that he didn’t think the pledge made sense overall, and so his Americans for Tax Reform conspicuously did not sign on.

Indeed, it’s worth noting that, in the end, Hanna’s Cut, Cap, and Balance coalition splintered. After passing the House, the CCB legislation was immediately tabled by Harry Reid in the Senate. In the ensuing standoff, Norquist threw his weight behind Boehner’s scaled-back plan, and so did the Chamber of Commerce. Hanna, too, ultimately supported Boehner’s less radical deal. But even then, he played a role in brokering the truce: Only with the addition of an amendment to the Boehner bill requiring a vote on a Balanced Budget Amendment before the next debt ceiling increase (an idea Hanna claims to have recommended to RSC Chair Jim Jordan), was the Boehner bill able to pass the House. That bill served as the model for the one that Obama ultimately signed in early August. Explaining his decision to back down on Cut, Cap, and Balance, Hanna shrugs: “We were right on the eve of the August 2nd deadline and it was no longer practical to have passage of a [Balanced Budget Amendment].”