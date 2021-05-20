Ex-Secretary Fall continues to protest his innocence. But why does he not thus demand that every record be brought to light, every secret transaction uncovered, every witness heard? . . . He has forever condemned himself in the eyes of his fellow countrymen. Their sense of disgrace is far deeper than anything political or personal. It goes to the very substance of our national dignity and repute.

We commend these words to the attention of those newspapers, including nearly the whole of the Republican press and some conservative Democratic journals, which consistently belittled the Walsh investigation from the beginning, and did all they could to create a public opinion which would either force it to halt, or negate its results. To a considerable degree they were successful at that time. Are they proud of their accomplishment?

APPARENTLY one of the most solid and spirited coal strikes of recent history is occurring in Colorado, under the leadership of the L W. W. Thus again is read the old lesson that the attempt to substitute a company union for a legitimate labor organization does not necessarily pacify the workers, but may lead to trouble under more radical leadership than that of the American Federation of Labor. For it is well known that the chief coal producer in the district—the Rockefeller-owned Colorado Fuel and Iron Company—has long operated on an open-shop basis, with an employees' association of its own. The United Mine Workers of America, the A. F. of L. organization, may also learn from this strike the lesson that it is sometimes possible, with spirited leadership, to organize fields where the employers have placed in the way of the union every possible obstacle of legislation, court authority, police and competitive "welfare work." The most aggressive possible effort to organize the non-union fields must accompany the union's new and admirable policy of cooperation with employers in the union fields to reduce costs without infringing on labor standards. The attempt of the courts to forbid such organization, through injunctions based on the anti-trust laws, calls for a most vigorous challenge on the field of action. It Avould be disastrous for all concerned if the responsible and intelligent unions, succumbing to judicial suppression, should make way for irreconcilable and destructive labor organizations.

THOSE business commentators who always hope for the best are expecting the automobile business to revive when the new Ford car appears. Basing their speculations on the fact that the total decline in car production is only slightly larger than the decline in the output of Fords, they look for a large enough demand for the new car, by those who have been waiting for it, to bring back the total to normal. Light on this question shines from a recent report of the Philadelphia Reserve Bank on automobile sales in its district during September. Total registrations for the first six months of the year increased 7.4 percent in Pennsylvania over the same period of last year, while the average increase for the country was 7 percent; therefore the record for this district is not likely to be exceptionally low. In September, the wholesale sales of new passenger cars in the Philadelphia reserve district decreased 11.9 percent from September, 1926; retail sales decreased 3.4 percent; sales of used cars increased 47.16 percent; and retail sales on the instalment plan were 19.8 percent less than a year ago. At the same time, stocks of new cars on hand increased 35.2 percent over a year ago, and of used cars, 35.6 percent. All this is little short of alarming for the automobile industry. How many purchasers are waiting for the new Ford? Presumably, not those who buy in the price class of $1,000 to $2,000, yet this class showed the largest drop of wholesale sales from last year—22.3 percent. On the other hand, stocks of new cars under $1,000 showed the largest increase over a year ago—109 percent. If these cars are not now being absorbed as fast as they have been produced, what will be their chance when the new Ford comes out? It is difficult to extract much hope from these figures.