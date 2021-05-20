States' Rights in Inheritance Taxes

Illegal evasion and legal avoidance of state laws are both easy to practise, and are practised. Brown, let us say, being a resident of one state, owns a safe-deposit box in another state, to which both he und his daughter have access. The existence of this box and of its contents is not known in his place of residence. Brown dies. His daughter, without the knowledge of any responsible person in her father's state of domicile, goes to the safe deposit and removes a large amount in cash, bonds and securities. Nobody in the state where the box is held has official knowledge of her father's death; nobody has any interest or duty in helping the other state enforce its laws. The law is evaded with perfect impunity, at the price merely of silence. Such evasion cannot be stopped without efficient federal machinery.

If a person is too squeamish to practise deception, he may readily resort to legal avoidance. Smith owns property in numerous states, which would normally be subject to the inheritance-tax laws of those states upon his death. But he forms a corporation in his own state, and transfers to it the title to these scattered properties. Smith dies. His property—consisting of shares in the corporation—is subject to any inheritance tax which may exist in the state in which he is domiciled. But the corporation does not die. Its property is not, therefore, subject to inheritance taxation anywhere. Smith avoids the tax in every state but one. And if he and his corporation happen to be domiciled in Florida, no tax is collected by any state. If it were not for the federal law, the states which wish to collect inheritance taxes would be cheated out of any return whatever. When a maneuver of this nature is so easy, only complaisance on the part of men of wealth would permit the collection of state or inheritance levies from their executors by any authority, were the federal estate-tax repealed.

Perhaps the most vicious feature of this situation is that those who have the larger fortunes, and are supposed to bear the larger burdens of the tax by virtue of progressive rates, can most easily avoid it. They have the requisite legal and accounting advice, and the means necessary for indirect administration. The smaller inheritances, consisting of property difficult to incorporate and domicile in distant states, cannot escape so easily.