I'm not sure that anybody cares, but based on the evidence of Chris Christie's "foreign policy address" last night at the Reagan Library (PDF text here), everybody's favorite undeclared candidate has absolutely nothing to say about foreign policy.

The speech began by relating the story of the 1981 air controller's strike, which ended with Reagan firing thousands of air controllers. Er, what does that have to do with foreign policy? "America's role and significance in the world is defined, first and foremost, by who we are at home." Christie moved on to brief mention of "the Reagan who challenged Soviet aggression, or who attacked a Libya that supported terror" before falling back on the familiar: this Reagan was "the same Reagan who stood up years before to [the air controllers' union] PATCO at home."

Oh.

Then it was on to a description of Christie's accomplishments as New Jersey governor, just in case he happens to enter the presidential campaign. Then he segued into a discussion of President Barack Obama's "paralysis" which "makes it impossible to take on the really big things that are obvious to all Americans [why am I talking about Americans when I'm supposed to be talking about foreign policy?] and to a watching and anxious world community [that's good, lets try to keep on track]." For instance ... Obama's failure to enact the budget recommendations of the Simpson-Bowles commission. In the United Nations General Assembly, really, they won't shut up about the Simpson-Bowles commission.