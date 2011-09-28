Yesterday, the Washington Post reported on its Metro front page that the “ D.C. area is No. 1 nationwide in traffic congestion, study says .”

As we noted last year , this is most assuredly false. The annual Texas Transportation Institute study , housed at Texas A&M University, measures travel times at rush hour across the nation’s large metro areas. What it doesn’t account for is the length of those trips and the time exposed to traffic congestion.