Is Chris Christie too fat to be elected president? Amid reports that the New Jersey governor has become the latest choice of the anybody-but-Romney movement to try to derail the remarkably tenacious Mormon, Christie’s waistline has once again become a national news story. All the anxieties currently being attached to the governor’s weight, however, are likely overblown. A couple of months ago, an unscientific poll in the Los Angeles Times found that while approximately 20 percent of the respondents would refuse to vote for Christie because of his weight, nearly seven out of ten said it would make no difference to them, while another 6 percent cited his weight as a reason to vote for him. And while there’s no question that cosmetic issues matter a lot in contemporary politics, and that being fat is almost certainly a net negative for a presidential candidate, the contemporary politics of fat, and of fat politicians, are far more complex than they once were.

The political class first took notice of Christie’s weight during his successful 2009 campaign to unseat incumbent John Corzine from the New Jersey governorship. Corzine ran an ad crudely mocking Christie’s physique, accusing him of “throwing his weight around” to get out of a couple potential traffic tickets. (Corzine went so far as to start running 5K and 10K races on most weekends toward the end of the campaign, apparently to demonstrate that he was literally fit for office). But Christie handled the issue with deft humor, pointing out that the fact he’s fat isn’t exactly a secret, and mocking Corzine in return for being desperate enough to make an issue of it.

Now, as this weekend’s Christie for President boomlet ripples through the political waters, the issue of his weight has taken on fresh significance. Writing in the International Business Times, Palash Ghosh, who describes himself as an ardent fan of the governor, dismisses his presidential chances, opining that “No matter how accomplished Christie becomes in his political career, it’s hard to believe that the American people would ever elect a fat man as president – particularly in this era of cable television and Internet that has swamped our pop culture.”

But if the issue of Christie’s weight would undoubtedly affect his chances, it seems likely to do so in a number of contradictory—and not wholly negative—ways. To be sure, as a fat man he would trigger a host of cultural anxieties that associate fatness with lack of discipline and self-control, and with over-consumption in general. The numerous fat jokes that marked the early years of the Clinton presidency were illustrations of the same anxieties: Clinton’s fatness became a synecdoche for concerns about his appetite for a number of things besides food. That he eventually had an affair only intensified and reified this metaphor in the minds of both his enemies and supporters.