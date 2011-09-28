Mohamed didn’t grow up dreaming of being prime minister. He went to a government-run school in Mogadishu and wanted to be a civil servant, like his father, a senior official at the state-run Somali airline. (His father had also belonged to the Somali Youth League, the political movement that helped liberate the former colony from Italian rule and was later sidelined by Siad Barre’s 1969 coup.) After high school, his father helped Mohamed get a government job; in 1985, he was sent to the Somali Embassy in Washington. Three years later, he applied for political asylum. He had expressed disapproval of the Barre regime and feared persecution if he returned to Somalia.

His mother and brothers had recently moved to Toronto, where a large Somali community was beginning to settle; to be near them, Mohamed moved to upstate New York with his new wife and enrolled at the State University of New York (SUNY) at Buffalo in 1990. A year after graduating with a bachelor’s in history, he won a seat on the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority board, representing the public housing where he lived. He took to local politics quickly. In 1999, he worked on a campaign for county executive, helping the candidate round up votes among Buffalo’s immigrant community; in return, the executive made Mohamed the county’s minority-business coordinator. Three years later, he started a job in Region 5 of New York state’s Department of Transportation, ensuring that state-employed contractors provide equal opportunity employment. During those years, he was also busy helping Somali immigrants and refugees, but he stayed away from Somali politics.

It wasn’t until September 2010, when Sheikh Sharif Sheikh Ahmed, the president of Somalia, visited New York for a meeting of the U.N. General Assembly, that Mohamed ventured, hesitatingly, into the affairs of his native land. Through friends of friends, he arranged a meeting with the president to offer advice on reducing corruption. “Since I had long years of experience in management and administration and dealing with conflict resolution,” he told me, “I thought I had some suggestions for him.” The meeting concluded amicably, and Mohamed returned to Buffalo. A few days later, he received a phone call from a member of the president’s staff. The president was looking for a new prime minister. Would he submit a resumé? Mohamed was reluctant, citing the distance and his responsibilities in Buffalo. But the president’s messenger was insistent: Mohamed was near the top of their short list. By October 31, he had been sworn into office.

MOHAMED THOUGHT HE KNEW how governments worked. But the Transitional Federal Government of Somalia isn’t like most governments. “No budget! There was no budget!” he told me. “Nobody got paid!” Though it controlled only parts of Mogadishu and provided few public services, the government had more than 500 members of parliament (many of whom live in Nairobi) and 39 Cabinet ministers. The international community has donated millions of dollars to the Somali government in the past two years; most of it, experts say, has gone into the pockets of corrupt politicians.

Mohamed winnowed the Cabinet to 18 members and tried to ensure that soldiers were paid and long-closed roads were repaired. He worked 16-hour days. On most mornings during the first two weeks, his house was peppered with gunshots. When we met at Tim Horton’s, he pointed out the window to a tree, maybe 500 feet away. “Do you see that tree? That’s how close Al Shabab was.” Five of his bodyguards were shot and killed in six months. He missed his wife, an elementary school teacher who had remained in Buffalo with their four children. When he briefly returned to Buffalo a few months after taking office, he looked worn-down. A friend, whom he met at a local pizza place, said he had lost weight; gray hairs had sprouted in his mustache.