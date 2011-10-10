Are Afghan negotiations hopeless? In the wake of last month’s assassination of Burhanuddin Rabbani, the head of the country’s High Peace Council, the mood in both Afghanistan and the United States is pessimistic, to say the least. But negotiations are still possible, and understanding why that’s the case, as well as the difficulties of succeeding, requires understanding the history of similar negotiations, quieting Afghan suspicions, and abandoning myths that cloud public discussion. Saying negotiations are possible is a long way from saying that they will necessarily succeed. But that does not mean they are not a sensible option after more than a quarter century of conflict.

The first step towards successful negotiations is the quelling of a number of popular myths about how they are supposed to proceed:

Myth: Negotiations are an alternative to fighting. This pernicious idea has no historical foundation. During the American Revolution, the end of the Algerian revolt against the French, and civil wars in Namibia, El Salvador, and Angola, fighting continued during negotiations and sometimes spiked as one side tried to break the will of the other. This is natural; the negotiations succeeded only when all the parties recognized that fighting could not achieve their maximum goals. The late Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin understood this well when he observed that in negotiating with the Palestinians in the midst of terrorism, “We will continue the process as if there is no terror. And we will fight the terror as if there is no process.”

In Afghanistan, our frequent calls for negotiations may signal weakness. The result will be a toughening of Taliban terms, and the need to fight longer to prove we are serious. However, the idea that we should refuse negotiations until we have a stronger position on the battlefield is equally mistaken. Such a posture would cut us off from exploring what terms might be acceptable. It is also a political mistake because without achieving clear battlefield success we will begin negotiation while looking weak and, again, cause a stiffening of insurgent terms. We need to be open to talks while simultaneously not appear to be dependent on them.