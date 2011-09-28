Super committee status anxiety arrives on the Hill.

In the good old days, they were called “the cardinals,” because the chairmen of the appropriations committee were so powerful. An insular group, they met behind closed doors, and, without wasting their time with input from anyone, they decided how the government should spend precious tax dollars. The most legendary example of the appropriator’s might is Charlie Wilson, the Texas representative who launched a covert war against the Soviets in Afghanistan in the 1980s, simply through canny use of the power of the purse.

How times have changed. Appropriators have been under assault for a while now—the villains of tales about pork-barrel politics and orgies of earmarking. But the 112th Congress may officially be the least fun time to be an appropriator on record. For months, the House and Senate appropriations committees were grinding away on spending bills without knowing how much money the government actually had to spend in 2012, thanks to the lack of a budget deal. Then, in late July, House Speaker John Boehner reached an agreement with President Barack Obama that created a twelve-member “super committee”—a bipartisan group of six senators and six representatives—charged with devising a plan to fix the budget mess by Thanksgiving. This means that the once-omnipotent appropriators have to take a backseat to the super committee, leaving them with a bad case of status anxiety. As a morose Representative Jim Moran, a senior Democratic appropriator, told me, “The appropriations process doesn’t give us shit anymore.”



LAST JANUARY, House appropriators lost their office—a coveted location off the floor, with a balcony overlooking the National Mall. The move, compelled by the addition of a new women’s bathroom, turned out to be the first in a series of minor and major humiliations to come.

The appropriations committee is responsible for allocating funds for the discretionary part of the federal budget—roughly one-third of overall spending. This has traditionally given the committee a great deal of power over how exactly government dollars are spent. Last winter, however, Congress enacted a two-year moratorium on earmarks—or, as appropriators prefer to call them, “legislatively directed projects”—thus removing the discretionary mechanism by which appropriators funnel money to their home districts or dole out favors to colleagues.