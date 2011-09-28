I call it exile, or being relegated.

I call it the provinces.

And all the time it is my heart.

My imperfect heart which prefers

this distance from people. Prefers

the half-meetings which cannot lead

to intimacy. Provisional friendships

that are interrupted near the beginning.

A pleasure in not communicating.

And inside, no despair or longing.

A taste for solitude. The knowledge

that love preserves freedom in always

failing. An exile by nature. Where,

indeed, would I ever be a citizen?

This poem originally ran in the October 20, 2011, issue of the magazine.