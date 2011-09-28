“All people, in every culture, don’t want to live constantly in a state of fear and self-censorship,” he told me recently. He remained steadfast in his support of the Middle East’s democracy movements even as the various revolutions seemed to be faltering. “We have to look at it optimistically,” he told me one day in June, just after Syrian forces had killed at least 70 protesters in one of the bloodiest days of the revolt. “Realize that what happened in these countries was inevitable. We can’t expect that the people of the Arab world will forever agree to live under dictatorship only because it is more convenient for us.” When I spoke with him three months later, militants operating out of Egypt’s Sinai Desert had launched terrorist attacks into southern Israel, killing eight Israelis. I asked him if his hopes had dimmed. “I was never under any illusions that the process of building a free society would be a quick one,” he told me.

In the United States, Sharansky’s views have found a venue on the op-ed pages of all the national newspapers. Yet, in Israel, he is seen as hopelessly naïve. In the Israeli national security establishment, there is an almost uniform belief that the Arab uprisings are dangerous—the “replacement of parameters with variables,” says Edward Luttwak, the military strategist and writer who has consulted for the Pentagon and the State Department. Many Israeli thinkers are deeply skeptical that Arab states will become liberal democracies. “There is no universal value of democracy: There are one hundred and ninety-three states in the world, and only one-sixth of them are democracies,” says Mordechai Kedar, a scholar of Arabic at Bar-Ilan University and a former lieutenant colonel in the Israeli army. “Sharansky has never confronted the fact that you can bring down an oppressive regime and in the end you are going to get another type of oppressive regime,” says Shlomo Avineri, a political scientist at Hebrew University and a former director general of Israel’s Foreign Ministry. “He lives in a binary world, but unfortunately that’s not the real world.”

Sharansky himself has recounted with some relish that Ariel Sharon once told him, “Your ideas about freedom have no relevance to the Middle East.” A number of Israeli analysts told me that it was Sharansky’s inability to reconcile the two parts of his identity—democracy crusader and conservative Israeli politician—that led to the end of his political career.

So far, when it comes to the Arab Spring, Sharansky has directed his criticism at the United States rather than Israeli leaders. He told me that he could forgive Israel’s political and military elite for letting concern about the country’s security trump principle. Not so the “leaders of the free world,” he said, who “never believed this would happen and are failing to support the democratic forces.”

But, notwithstanding the merits of this caveat, Sharansky’s views seem destined to remain a tiny minority among Israelis, at least during this time of regional upheaval. As David Hazony, an American-Israeli writer and former editor of Azure, a journal of public affairs, put it: “Sharansky brought down the Soviet Union by focusing on the abstract concept of freedom. But, in Israel, all abstract concepts are subordinated to one thing: the collective saving of our asses.”