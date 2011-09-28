[Guest post by Simon van Zuylen-Wood]

You can learn a lot about a party from the guest list. Last Friday, when President Obama announced his plan to offer states reprieve from No Child Left Behind’s performance targets (failing to meet the targets can trigger harsh sanctions for schools), he was introduced by Republican Governor Bill Haslam of Tennessee and joined onstage by Independent Governor Lincoln Chafee of Rhode Island. Haslam governs a right-to-work state (unions can’t enforce membership, making their ranks thinner), and this June he signed a law stripping teachers of their collective bargaining rights. Chafee is a strong ally of the teachers’ unions in a state dominated by labor.

In short, when it comes to education policy controversies, they are positioned at the poles. And yet they both found something to like in Obama’s new policy, which offers states waivers to key NCLB provisions as long as they adopt certain elements of his reform agenda, such as “College and Career-Ready Standards” and better teacher evaluation systems. Halsam praised the plan for “allowing Tennessee the flexibility to abide by its own rigorous standards.” Chafee, though he didn’t comment Friday, was no doubt pleased by Obama’s assurances that teachers would henceforth feel less pressure to “teach to the test.”

Of course, support for the plan is not universal. Republican Senator Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, who a week earlier introduced his own (now moot) NCLB reform amendments, attacked the president’s plan for overstepping: “[T]he president is turning the education secretary into a national school board by imposing new federal mandates,” Alexander said. And he wasn’t the only one raising a fuss about that proposal. Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, issued a similar criticism. But notice something about that criticism? It’s coming from both sides of the ideological divide, just like the praise.