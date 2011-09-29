This is an old debate, one I can’t settle here. In a nutshell, the case for programs like the one that funded Solyndra is that the market under-invests in worthy projects of considerable value to the public. Clean energy would seem to be a textbook case, given that the price of carbon-based fuels doesn’t capture the long-term damage they are causing the planet – what the economists call a “negative externality.” Brad Plumer, my former colleague, has made a good case along the lines. So has Mike Grunwald of Time magazine.

The counter-argument is that the government is lousy at picking winners and losers – that investments like Solyndra are more the rule than the exception. Maybe investing in green energy is the right thing to do, this argument goes. But government is bound to do it in the wrong way, not only wasting taxpayer dollars but, potentially, hampering innovation in the long run. Megan McArdle has made this argument, at length, for the Atlantic.

I’m more sympathetic to Grunwald and Plumer (although, to be clear, I don't have the expertise any of these writers do). Among other things, most of the loans in this program seem to have worked out. Investment inevitably involves some risk of failure. (Many of the program's loudest critics know this, by the way; plenty of Republicans have supported such loans in the past.)

I also think that the timing should count for something. At the time of the loan, the Obama Administration was doing its best to pump money into the economy, in order to create jobs. And while there may have been better ways to spend that money, there were probably worse ways, too. In fact, I would gladly have put up with a little more fraud or waste in the Recovery Act and other stimulus programs if it would have generated more jobs.

But the most persuasive argument about Solyndra I’ve seen actually comes from a critic: Andrew Samwick, the (relatively) conservative economist from Dartmouth. He agrees that the price of carbon fails to capture its negative externality, discouraging investment in alternatives. But the proper solution to that, he says, is to raise the price of carbon – i.e., with some kind of tax – rather than invest in the alternatives. (Actually, I think McArdle agrees with this, too.)