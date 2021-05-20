Muses and fetishes, particular

And patronizing gods, myths and those men

That to past darkness have been many a star.

Seeing how our encumbered regimen

Has all our pride and heart, have given a wide

Berth to the corners of our chosen field

And left us to our busy heart and pride.

Left us the frenzy which we chose for shield.

Stretch out no arms, look with no sorry eyes

Into their world, we being given to this.

Black steel, piled stone and the rigidities

That keep you safe your mouth should sweeten to kiss.

This nation is a sea bird that, still-born

Into the violence of a rising sea,

Seems to be flying, so are the wings torn

By winds though no bird's power shakes them free.

One bitter feather fastened in the breast,

That were no feather were it not that bird's,

May ride no higher than the last wave's crest.

Water its element, mere wind its words.

It will not matter, for the feather's quill

Fast in the water-shackled flesh could find

Passion and strength in nothing but that chill

Bosom under those eyes that were born blind.

This poem originally ran in the November 9, 2011, issue of the magazine.