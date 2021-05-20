Mr. Nathan and the Movies

"The present system ... is to take the movie story away from the expert pantomimists and give it to the camera, in other words, to convert the camera into a dramatist." Mr. Nathan protests. But it is a sign of progress in the movies to take the movie (hang the story!) away from the pantomimists; and the intention is not to make the camera a dramatist, but to make it—sometliing for which I lack a name—say, cinetist—a maker of movies. "You can photograph pantomime and you can, further, photograph drama in so far as it is pantomime, but you can't photograph drama of any other kind, that is, and persuade anyone but a half-wit. You can't photograph, with the greatest camera ever invented, metaphysical drama, or the drama that lies in luscious, beautiful, moon-struck words, or the drama of wit, or the drama that emerges from the conflict of ideas." The misleading word in all this is "photograph" ; so long as Mr. Nathan sees nothing in the movies but photograpliy, lie is too myopic to be a serious critic. But before going into that, I suggest to Mr. Nathan that he go to see a very old film, "Cabiria," in which a master of luscious, beautiful, moon-struck words collaborated. He will see there that no effort has been made to photograph the drama that lies in words, but that an extremely successful effort (as it seemed to me many years ago) was made to create, in another medium, something of the same effect created by the spoken words on the stage. With the simplest camera ever made, I will undertake to create the counterpart of the drama of wit—but only the counterpart. To create drama, by photography or otherwise, is no part of the function of the movie.

The business of the movie, say's Nathan, is "to be absolutely realistic where the stage is artificial and . . . on occasion artificial where the stage is sadly realistic." The business of the movie is nothing of the kind. It is to create a picture conforming to its own laws, limitations, and requirements. It may need at times to be realistic—and considering that it can be, infinitely more so than the stage, the novel, or any other form of art, it ought to exploit its special character. But until it develops style (which means that the realistic and the artificial will both be molded to a general conception underlying the specific scene, reel, or film) it will not be worth considering as a work of art. The movie can tell the story of a violent action better than any other medium, let us say; some movies ought to do this, always. But this does not mean that the movie is committed to violence. It happens that the movie is also a prime instrument for the projection of fantasy; and tricks; and scenic investiture; and farce; and, regrettably, the movie seems to have become the favorite means of communicating jokes to people—printed jokes carefully collected by the Literary Digest. But no single one of these things exhausts the movie's possibilities.

"The movie as we see it by and large at the present time is simply a stage play, its unities corrupted, stripped of its words, and made to show all the scenes . . '. that the dramatist has . . . succeeded . . . in keeping off the stage." Correct. But the cure for this ill is not to reduce the movie to photographing pantomime or photographing any other single thing. Effective scenes in the movies are those in which one recognizes a rhythm and senses a style; and great movies will be made when directors, having developed a style of their own, are left free to put into their movies whatever is appropriate to them of intelligence and beauty. This happy state will not come so long as people otherwise intelligent and capable of making distinctions continue to think of the camera merely as a photographic instrument. In the hands of the good director, it is an instrument of creation. If it is necessary for him to make his people seem midgets, he can place his camera in an aeroplane; if he wants them to appear to be standing on their heads, the camera obliges. And particularly the camera is his servant in creating the greater illusion, of an existence different from our own, yet conceivable because it seems to live by its perfect laws. It needs to be set free, not from its own limitations, but from the limitations of other arts.

