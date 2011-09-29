The only interesting part is the very beginning, where the former Godfather’s Pizza CEO offers insight into his two most striking characteristics—a monomaniacal pursuit of high-level corporate status and a revulsion at black “victim mentality,” which together help explain his GOP appeal.

Cain was born in Memphis in 1945 and moved to Atlanta shortly thereafter, where his family lived in a public housing project, before moving to a “half-a-house” duplex, and eventually to a home of their own. “I didn’t grow up wanting to be president of the United States,” opens Cain, saving his best line for first. “I grew up po’, which is even worse than being poor.” Herman’s father Luther held several jobs, his most lucrative one as private chauffeur to Coca-Cola CEO Robert Woodruff.

Luther and Herman admired Woodruff not only because he was a “good businessman” and a “risk-taker” but because he was “very benevolent.” This is crucial: Luther’s proximity to Woodruff provided Herman with a vivid portrait of the American Dream and instilled in him a surprising snobbishness about lower-level businessmen (about one of his successful fundraising efforts, Cain wrote, “An accountant would never have made that decision; only an entrepreneur could have”). But it also gave him the idea that social justice and a social safety net are best provided by the private sector and personal favors, not the government.

For example, when the University of Georgia was blocking two black students from matriculating in the early 1960s, Cain writes admiringly that Woodruff called UGA President O.C. Aderhold to chide him: “We aren’t having that here in Georgia. We’re not going to make fools of ourselves like George Wallace did down in Alabama.” Cain, of course, fails to note that it was only through court order that UGA became desegregated.

Cain’s family, too, benefitted from Woodruff’s selflessness. Cain’s father once asked Woodruff for Coca-Cola stock, in addition to the cash gifts his boss regularly gave him. When one of Woodruff’s white subordinates complained, Luther threatened him: “If you ever tell Mr. Woodruff not to do something for me again, you’re going to find out how good I am with [my] gun!”