Reno essentially threw herself on the mercy of the public — O.K., I did it, stone me — and was rewarded with a wave of sentiment, obscuring the feel that she endorsed a plan born of nothing but impatience, pique and a fear of stalemate. Among the plan's several flaws was its contempt for the will of the Branch Davidians, a fatal underestimation. Instead of stoning the attorney general, the public stoned the president, who ducked and then had to un-duck and allow himself to be chunked, slightly. The president dismissed the Branch Davidians as "religious fanatics" who, moreover, "burned themselves up." He made it sound almost as if this level of belief were un-American, as if constancy to one's faith until death — once a staple of many faiths — were some weird Asian practice that could scarcely be countenanced on these shores.

The uncomfortable fact is that the Branch Davidians did have a faith, and they were practicing it in a country founded on the principle of religious freedom. On the fifty-first day of the siege, tanks pounded the compound for more than six hours, squirting in tear gas, and no one came out. A sheet was hung from a window, and the message scrawled on it was WE WANT OUR PHONES FIXED, not as eloquent as the letter Colonel Travis sent out from the Alamo, but not without its poignancy.

Multinational though they were, the Branch Davidians in their last hours seemed pretty American: Koresh was royally pissed when they towed away his Camaro. When the fires started, some Davidians may have tried to get out and failed: some may have been prevented from leaving, or even been shot. But surely it is also possible that the majority of them were constant to their faith until death. It seems pretty unlikely that more than seventy people, some of them parents with children to defend, were held in the inferno against their will. The most Orwellian aspect of the final day was the FBI's attempt to convince the Branch Davidians that they weren't under assault, even as tanks were knocking the compound to splinters and pumping in the gas.

None of this excuses Koresh, who, as a shepherd of souls, was more than derelict in the care of his flock. Evidently he mainly liked to preach, fuck and play the guitar, preferences that are hardly unique in the annals of dipshit gurus. One would give Koresh no credence at all were it not for odd bits of testimony, A black woman who left the compound unwillingly because she considered it her duty to attend a sick woman spoke on "Nightline" after the tragedy. This woman said that Koresh was a man of nobility, and she said it with a grace and delicacy that arrested one's attention as nothing else did in an evening of shallow chatter.

I did find my way, eventually, to the roadblock on Old Mexia Road, the easternmost edge of suburban Waco. It was a lovely spring day. Bluebonnets graced the roadways and the fields, and cattle egrets, the small, elegant white birds whose arrival on the Texas range some years ago did so much to make cattle ranching visually acceptable to the doctors, the lawyers and the architects who now own most of the ranches, were present in abundance, spaced amid their herds, white on the fresh green grass, as if arranged by Monet.

Along Old Mexia Road, the tragedy seemed to be a closed chapter, and life was going on as it normally would on a sunny Sunday. Two men were putting their fishing equipment in the back of a pickup, no doubt about to head over to the Brazos a few miles away. A woman with her hair in curlers was mowing the lawn. Three boys came zipping along in go-carts. A toddler chased a dog.

At the roadblock itself, a media-weary highway patrolman disposed of me with a jerk of his thumb. A little frustrated, I circled around to the other end of Old Mexia Road. The roadblock there was manned by two officers from the Highway Patrol and one from the ATF. The patrolmen's vehicle belonged to the Division of Weights and Licenses; no doubt in a day or two they would have to go back to weighing trucks. Curious to see what it would get me, I played my ace, Lonesome Dove. It promptly got my picture taken with the two highway patrolmen.

By the road that leads to what is left of the compound, there was a small tent that looked like a relic from a 1950s Boy Scout encampment There was a sign on it: FORT WOODY. Two road markers on the tent said, "Laredo, 400 miles" and "Amarillo, 450 miles," plus the comment, "We'll Be Back." The road markers were pointing toward El Paso and Texarkana, not toward Laredo and Amarillo. I asked why the tent was named Fort Woody and was told that it was named for a dog that had started hanging around, whose name may or may not have been Woody. As if on cue, the dog appeared.

I drifted back to Highway 84 and inspected the Wings for Christ International Flight Academy, whose fleet consisted of two planes. Then I had lunch at Parks' Family Buffet, the cleanest, most well-lighted place in that part of the world. Where the buffet began, there was a sign that read: "Don't Waste Food. Take What You Can Eat and Eat What You Take. No Carry Out From Tables." Thus admonished, and aware that my appetite is apt to falter when I'm expected to clean my plate, I contented myself with a small dish of turnip greens and some banana pudding. The restaurant was full, the patrons an equal mixture of black and white, most of them dressed as if they had just come from church. There was very little chatter; everyone was intent on eating what they had taken. I hung around for an hour, taking advantage of an unusually liberal policy in regard to iced tea. I didn't hear a single person mention the Davidians.

In a mood somewhat funèbre, I drove back up the road a little distance and took a walk through the Sleepy Hollow Pet Cemetery, a nicely kept acre of ground beside the highway. It was afternoon by then, and pickups zoomed by on the highway, many of them pulling boats; people were heading for the river or the lakes. The first grave I came to in the Sleepy Hollow Pet Cemetery might, but for a vowel, have been a family member: Kristi Lynn McMurtray, 6-76, 1-9-87. The next gravestone had a cameo of a white poodle set into it: Ami, April 1972, Dec. 11, 1983: Small in Size but Big in Heart, Bert Hernandez Family. I walked on, past the graves of:

Buster, Not Just a Dog, He Was Family

Cougar., My Friend

Loving memory, My Baby Hot Shot

Rosie, At Rest

Misty, Kim's Friend

Honey Bun

Tasha Su

Peanut

Cricket

Coach Bear Buffy

Phemie Euphemine Fayette, Too Well Beloved to Be Forgotten, Our Little Girl

It is not to trivialize the dead Davidians or the dead agents that I list these names and epitaphs from the little pet cemetery beside Highway 84, though one grieving mother of a daughter lost in the compound spoke of her child in words identical to those carved onto the gravestone of Phemie Euphemine Fayette. The great mode, tragedy, doesn't know proportion; it will take a child as quickly as it takes a poodle, and it offers no lessons to the lesson-seeker. But the epitaphs that attempt to say what the pets of Bellmead, Texas, meant to the families that loved them, and the epitaphs, likely not dissimilar, that will eventually grace the headstones of the Davidians and the agents celebrate a common blessing and express a common pain. The blessing is attachment, whether to a faith, a community, a friend, a lover, one's mate, one's family, one's pet; and the pain is its loss.

Attachment is, for many, the only root holding them in this life — and dire circumstance, or that fell scorpion Time, is always trying to wither it, or wrench it up. Like it or not, the Davidians were attached: not merely to a man who may have been, as the T-shirt claimed, a weird asshole, or as the black woman believed, a man of nobility, but also to one another, and to belief. Once the fires started in the compound, a woman came out with her clothes in flames, then turned and tried to rush back to die with her friends. (An agent saved her.)

Well, one can say, these people were all weak, lame-brained, wacko, sick. One and all they needed to be "deprogrammed," which I suppose means reprogrammed to a lifestyle that normal middle Americans would accept. One of the men who died was Wayne Martin (City College, Columbia, Harvard Law), who handled much of the Davidians' legal business and was liked and respected around the McLennan County Courthouse. What program did he need to be reprogrammed to, one must wonder.

Probably when all the bodies are finally out, and all the evidence sifted from the ashes, the remains of the compound will just be scraped away. Prairie will return to prairie. Bluebonnets will bloom, and egrets dance. The fallout in Washington will be falling for a while, and in the end it may be the ATF that is deprogrammed or debudgeted out of existence. It requires, I think, no excessive cynicism about the ways of government to doubt that substantive changes of any sort will result from the destruction of the Branch Davidians. What happened off Old Mexia Road will simply be filed under that capacious heading, the Senseless Tragedy.

The category is appropriate. The Branch Davidians had more than seven weeks in which to save their own and their children's lives. To everyone's shock, they preferred to be loyal to their attachments, to their preacher and their faith and to one another. The FBI certainly could have spared them, and probably supposed they were sparing them, even as the tanks rolled and the tear gas spurted. Government proceeds, as perhaps it must, on the assumption that people are, within reason, predictable. (The FBI seemed to be banking on the mothers; surely when their children were threatened, the mothers would come out.) Government may proceed on that assumption, but faith needn't; and one doesn't have to be much of a student of the centuries of faith to realize how frequently and how absolutely this particular governmental assumption has been refuted.

The Davidians were not living within reason; they were living within belief. It may have been wacky, screwball, theologically dopey belief, based on the rantings of a false prophet, but it was still belief. In this irreligious age, it has become difficult for us to credit the fact that such a capacity for belief is still a part of the human makeup. Seventy-two corpses in a lab in Fort Worth, Texas, remind us that it is.

Larry McMurtry's is the author of, Streets of Laredo. This article originally ran in the June 7, 1993 issue of the magazine.