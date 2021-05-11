Boy, Don't You Know I'm on Camera?

Who would have expected to come to Dallas guarding oneself against hating and suddenly only vulnerable to pitying? For it turns out pathetic. As a friend of mine once said in another connection, people keep talking about hubris, and when you arrive there is nothing there but chutzpah.

Dallas, first of all, is shabby. There is nothing here between the photographs of Walker Evans and the architecture of the Aluminum Corporation of America. There are, of course, the skyscrapers, plopped in the mud and pretending to reach for the stars. The effect is childish in the most literal sense; if you went to a store and bought one of those plastic skyscraper model kits fora little boy and he put the various pieces together and set them at random about a sandbox, he would have built Dallas.

Now the city has begun the attempt to try Jack Ruby for having killed Lee Oswald supposedly for having killed the President of the United States. Ruby turns out to be a pallid man with a bald spot down to the back of his neck, sitting in a courtroom whose chartreuse walls turns his flesh sickly green. We look at him and understand the ultimate failure of Dallas: it was not merely incapable of protecting John F. Kennedy from what was done to him and of protecting Lee Oswald from what was thereafter done to him, but was not even capable of protecting Jack Ruby from what he did. He sit there, trapped. To watch him is to wonder why we fail not just the victim but the murderer.