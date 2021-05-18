Boy, Don't You Know I'm on Camera?

"This is a fellow," says Tom Howards, formerly of defense counsel, "who is looking at an awful lot of time." Jack Ruby, when they find a jury, will probably go to jail for the rest of his life.

He is being tried by District Judge Joe Brown in a courtroom with ceilings decorated with the correspondents of European papers who hate America, and almost none of us who love her. A reporter walked over to Judge Brown to ask him a question the other day and the judge moved him aside to clear the view for the television and said to him, boy, don't you know that I'm on camera? One enters the courtroom and is frisked up, down and around by members of the Dallas County sheriff's posse. Jack Ruby is being tried by the prosecuting attorney who helped create the atmosphere which brought Jack Ruby to kill Lee Oswald; it becomes peculiarly necessary that Jack Ruby be convicted to clean absolutely the slate and to make it unfeasible that any of us might remember what the prosecuting attorney had done in the first instance.

Suddenly, as for Dallas, there is this terrible, unexpected pity for Jack Ruby. That awful thing happened, and three months went by and there was no one left to be judged and punished but the proprietor of a strip tease emporium.