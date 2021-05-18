The Hill Country of Lyndon Johnson

In 1946, the Fredericksburg, Texas, Standard, in its centennial edition recounted “…Had it not been for these strange, kind people, many of the early [German] pioneers would have starved to death for it was the Mormons who showed them how to raise many of the things best suited for Texas soil and climate necessary for survival in this great wilderness…The Mormons were undoubtedly the first pioneers [to settle] in Gillespie County.”

Others got protection from Indian attacks, but not the “strange” Mormons who wrote to the Indian agent in San Antonio: “….It seems very curious to us that troops are raised and sent 500 or 600 miles from where an Indian ever roamed and leave our frontiers without protection…Who has lost horses in the White Mountains? It must be the Rangers if anybody as they are the only ones in all probability that was ever there…While Congress is spending six or eight months to find out whether it is best to reinforce the Army or not, the Indians are killing men, women and children and driving off large quantities of stock and nothing to hinder…We make this one more appeal.” A majority of the Texas Mormons returned to the North or fled to California and Mexico at the outbreak of the Civil War.

In this arid country gnarled oaks fight their way toward a boiling sun. This is LBJ’s favorite spot, and to this part of Texas he helped to bring in electric cooperatives, dams and soil-saving measures.

Here, in the Johnson Hill Country, men opposed slavery, stood up for the Union alongside of Sam Houston, practiced a “non-conforming” religion and told the authorities to go to hell.