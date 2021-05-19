Pappy Passes the Biscuits

Soon after his White House visit, Pappy joined the pilgrimage to the ranch home of George Washington at Mount Vernon. On the way back he went to a restaurant and asked for a rush order of ham and eggs. “I wish you could have seen the expression which registered on the waitress’ face,” he said in his third broadcast back home. “She looked at me like she thought I had lost my mind and said, ‘We have some fine broiled ham, Sir, but we do not serve EGGS.’ Now folks, think of that! An eating place without EGGS!...Well I was too hungry to give up my place at the table so I had to eat ham without EGGS for the first time in my life….I have told you folks about how funny things are up here, but whoever heard of boycotting the lowly HEN? What harm has the HEN done? I have been feeling sorry for the Horse, then the Cow, and now I am feeling sorry for the HEN. I am so hungry for a feast of good old fried EGGS that I wish some of my farmer friends in Texas would send me a dozen EGGS. I want to eat them here in Washington and I don’t mind if I decorate my necktie a little with them and I might walk down the avenue thus advertising TEXAS EGGS by the yellow spots on my necktie.”

Sure enough, Pappy’s farmer friends came through. “There’s one thing I want to say right here at the opening of this program,” Pappy said at his fourth broadcast: “And that is how much I appreciate the many dozens of fine, big TEXAS HEN’S EGGS which our friends down there have sent us. Now maybe you think I haven’t been feasting on these eggs—Yes-Sir-ee! I’m not eating the ham without the EGGS these days!”

Surrounded by thousands of Texas EGGS, Pappy still felt restless and homesick. His broadcast record of September 7 is a masterpiece of nostalgia. It begins with a rendering of “Home Sweet Home” by the Hillbilly Boys and the Texas Songbird. Then “We are the lostest folks you ever saw, up here in this big city, living in hotel rooms,” says Pappy wistfully. “There’s no driveway to drive into…no garage with kiddie cars or bicycles laying in the way to get out and move….No beans and ham and apple-pie fragrant odors wafting in through the kitchen door…no Pat and Mike and Molly with their problems and plans and laughter…just a hotel room on the fifth floor. Now, folks, my work keeps me so busy that I don’t have time to notice all this so much…it’s the Missus that it’s telling on…she keeps talking about the house where she can have another canary bird…if you recall little Jerry, the canary who lived with us for thirteen years, and almost all the time we were in the Governor’s Mansion at Austin, is buried on the Mansion grounds. Then she always had her goldfish—something happened to them all, but she still has her fish bowl—I guess they all drowned when they found out we were moving from Texas.”