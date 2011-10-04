A little over four years ago, a pair of wealthy businessmen made a foray into presidential politics on behalf of a charismatic, tough-talking, blue state Republican. Home Depot co-founder Ken Langone volunteered his considerable talents as fundraising chair of the candidate’s leadership PAC, while hedge fund billionaire Paul E. Singer served as the campaign’s east coast chairman. Charmed by the politician’s law and order bona fides, pro-business conservatism, and swing state appeal, the two billionaires helped raise an impressive $60.9 million dollars for their candidate in 2007. But the millions were in vain. Rudy Giuliani’s New Yorker persona and moderate approach to social issues stood sharply at odds with the mood of the Republican base and ultimately quashed his campaign.

Four years later, however, the Giuliani failure does not seem to have dissuaded Langone and Singer from championing another New York metro area Republican in the presidential primaries. These days the two men are leading the charge to draft New Jersey Republican Governor Chris Christie, who, like Giuliani, is a tough-talking former prosecutor who’s fiscally conservative but moderate on social issues. Indeed, with so many parallels between the two candidates, perhaps it is no surprise that key backers of Giuliani’s 2008 bid have turned to the New Jersey governor in 2012. Langone, Singer, and other billionaire supporters appear to be gambling that, social issues be damned, Christie’s tough cop attitude will seduce the base. But all the conservative commentators I talked to agree: The same dynamics that torched Giuliani’s national bid will likely cause trouble for Christie.

In many ways, Christie’s ascendency as a political figure follows the same path Rudy Giuliani blazed two decades earlier. Giuliani’s political star began to rise in the 1980s when he served as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York and won high profile convictions of mafia dons and Wall Street frauds like Michael Milken. Christie, similarly, built a sterling resume from 2002 to 2008 as U.S. Attorney for the state of New Jersey. Like Giuliani, he leapt from the prosecutor’s office and landed in the executive’s chair. And also like Giuliani, Christie’s political popularity became inseparable from his image as the consummate courtroom brawler. This prosecutorial Christie can be seen at length on YouTube, where he has become something of a viral video sensation. In June, Christie was captured telling a New Jersey woman “It’s none of your business” whether his children attend private schools. And Christie’s tone turns positively martial when he takes up the subject of public sector unions. Addressing powerful conservatives assembled at a Koch Brothers retreat this summer, he proclaimed: “We need to take on the teachers’ union once and for all.”

But just as Giuliani received a rough wake-up call when he tried to take his tough-talking act on the GOP campaign trail, the conservative commentators with whom I spoke all had doubts that Christie’s persona will be enough to propel him to victory. To begin, George Will told me, Christie is currently enjoying a honeymoon in the conservative press that won’t last long. Will likes Christie, but said that the governor’s best day as a candidate would be “the day before he announced. Various factions would find imperfections.”