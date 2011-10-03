

KREMLIN, INC. REPRESENTS the second phase of Russia’s evolution since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. In the first phase, a new class of oligarchs took advantage of a weak, alcoholic leader (Yeltsin) and a weakened state to build their own rival fiefdoms. Ordinary Russians despised the business barons, with their arrogant manners and flamboyant displays of wealth at a time when government struggled to pay pensioners on time. Putin, an ex-KGB Colonel, exploited their resentment in his drive to reassert the authority of the state—and, going one step further, his Kremlin seized large swaths of an economy dependent on oil and other natural resources. The result was a massive redistribution of assets from the oligarchs to the Kremlin.

It is one thing to have a state re-taking, or nationalization, of property, which economic and political circumstances can sometimes justify. In the case of post-Soviet Russia, a good argument could be made that the ill-gotten assets of the oligarchs deserved to be returned to state coffers, with the assets then re-sold to private investors in a fair, transparent bidding process. But that’s not what happened when Putin came to power. Instead of a nationalization of property guided by rule of law, the re-taking of assets suggested a rogue operation in which the beneficiary was not the state, but a ruthless band of state oligarchs led by Putin himself.

The defining example of this trend was the toppling of the billionaire oil baron Mikhail Khodorkovsky—the uppity Oligarch who dared question Putin’s authority. After Khodorkovsy was arrested in 2003 on charges of fraud and tax evasion, authorities seized his most lucrative oil subsidiary and, through a convoluted series of transactions involving an obscure front company, deposited it in the hands of a Kremlin-controlled firm, Rosneft, operated by a longtime Putin advisor. The Kremlin’s own top economic advisor at the time branded this murky property transfer “the scam of the year” and said “we used to see street hustlers do this kind of thing. Now officials are doing it.” (The aide later quit his job.) Eight years later, with Khodorkovsky still sitting in jail, basic questions remain unanswered, not the least of which is: Who are the beneficiaries of the assets held by Rosneft?

“Operation Khodorkovsky,” meanwhile, is just one example of the workings of Kremlin, Inc. And the U.S. government, to its analytical credit, does, in fact, appreciate that an understanding of the Kremlin’s business dealings is central to an understanding of Putin and his plans for the next twelve years. “According to U.S. diplomats,” The Guardian recently reported, “his main motivation for carrying on is to guarantee the safety of his own assets and those of his inner circle.” In other words, Putin realizes that to give up his position as Kremlin ruler is to make Kremlin, Inc. vulnerable to a hostile takeover by some rival Russian faction. Such is the cutthroat nature of Russian politics.



THIS LINE OF INQUIRY may sound like fodder for investigative journalists, not policymakers in Washington. But consider this: Exxon Mobil Corp. and Rosneft recently signed a deal in which Exxon agreed to invest in the exploration of Arctic-region Russian oil fields with Rosneft, with Rosneft, in turn, getting an opportunity to purchase stakes in Exxon projects, including oil fields in Texas. The deal was signed at Putin’s Black Sea vacation home, with Kremlin, Inc.’s chief looking on. It remains an open question whether Putin is watching after the asset streams of the Russian state or his own.