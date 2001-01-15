Moral Minority

It is possible that Thompson pushed these reforms through just to polish his image. Having hitched his star to welfare reform, it was in his interest to forge whatever deals he needed to make the program succeed. But Thompson could have simply slashed the welfare rolls without spending the money to find jobs for former recipients—a politically successful formula for most GOP governors. His decision not to is strong evidence of ideological transgression. As is his ideological lineage. Just as Thompson talks about the strong work ethic he inherited from his German father, a small-town grocer who put young Tommy to work polishing eggs in the store, he also talks about his Catholic mother's abiding interest in social justice. The closer you look, the more Thompson's behavior seems in line with Wisconsin's progressive tradition, a tradition that has long crossed party lines.

Regardless of his motivation, Thompson's commitment to ereating an FDR-style jobs program has been strong enough to impress quite a few would-be critics. "For the future of welfare reform. Governor Thompson is an excellent choice," says Bruce Reed, the longtime White House domestic policy guru who might well have been HHS secretary had Al Gore won the election. "He has never shortchanged the efforts in Wisconsin, and I think it has been a real model for the rest of the country." Even Wendell Primus, who resigned from Clinton's HHS over welfare reform and finds Wisconsin's law too punitive, lauds Thompson's willingness to spend money on the poor.

If Thompson behaves in Washington the way he's behaved in Madison, at least some conflict with conservatives seems inevitable. The federal welfare law will come up for reauthorization in 2002, and, while it should pass easily, there will be fights over what to do with unspent welfare funds. Congressional Republicans have already suggested taking some of the money back and cutting future grants in order to free up more money for tax cuts. Thompson opposed such measures as governor and would probably do so again at HHS.

Health care reform could also spark tension. At the press conference announcing his appointment, Thompson made it clear that he expects to have a hand in crafting Bush's health care policies. But health care is precisely where Thompson's penchant for spending money and expanding programs will run up against right-wing doctrine on fiscal policy and the role of government. During the campaign. Bush demonized Gore's proposals as big government and committed himself to loose regulation and tax credits. Yet, in Wisconsin, Thompson has created the very kinds of programs that Gore advocated and Bush bashed.

Even on abortion, where Thompson is usually described as staunchly pro-life, he may give conservatives fits. Thompson believes in the turn-of-the-century "Wisconsin Idea"—that government and academia are partners in progress—and it's one reason he has been an eager proponent of stem-cell research on extracted embryo cells, in which the University of Wisconsin has been a leader. That's exactly the kind of research anti-abortionists want to ban. And as head of HHS, which has oversight over the National Institutes of Health and all sorts of research regulations, Thompson will be at the center of the fight.

Indeed, the real question is not Tommy Thompson's convictions but George W Bush's. W.'s father faced a similar situation: a Cabinet bereft of strong domestic policy experience, save for one crusader who just wouldn't shut up about getting more money to the working poor. The elder Bush dealt with Jack Kemp by ostracizing him, and Kemp took his dissent public. It's hard to imagine Thompson, who's more of a team player, doing the same. More likely, he'd quietly step down. Which is why the best measure of the Bush administration's domestic policy may be how long Thompson keeps working on it.

Jonathan Cohn is a senior editor at The New Republic.

This article originally ran in the January 15, 2001, issue of the magazine.