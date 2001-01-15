Center Stage

That is precisely the kind of talk that unnerves settler leaders. Although they have endorsed Sharon, they remain wary of his commitment to a unity government, fearing that he'll uproot settlements in exchange for a partnership with Labor. "We'll have to baby-sit Sharon very closely," warns settler leader and Knesset member Rabbi Benny Elon.

Sharon insists the settlers have nothing to fear, promising that no settlements will be uprooted as a result of the prolonged interim agreement that he's advocating, even if a Palestinian state emerges. "I've made my position clear," he adds. "Jerusalem as the united capital of the state of Israel forever. And the Jordan Valley as an essential buffer between the Hashemite kingdom and a Palestinian entity." But equally significant is what Sharon omits: Though he once ardently invoked Israel's historic right to the West Bank, now he confines that passion, at least publicly, to Jerusalem and relates to the territories in purely strategic terms.

A BROAD, NO ISRAELI leader is as reviled as Sharon. But Israeli attitudes toward him are more complex. That's partly because Sharon, who grew up in the Labor movement and served in the army with men who later became Labor leaders, is on intimate terms with the Israeli elite. In 1996, Netanyahu, then prime minister, was shunned at a private family memorial for Yitzhak Rabin, while Sharon, an old friend of Rabin's, was welcomed. Barak and Sharon also enjoy a strong personal rapport. After Sharon went up to the Temple Mount in September, Barak publicly and repeadedly exonerated him of any responsibility for the subsequent intifada, noting that Sharon's visit was merely a pretext for preplanned violence. Nor has Sharon, however appalled by Barak's concessions to Arafat, personally attacked the prime minister.

Even on the Israeli left, hostility to Sharon is tempered by ambivalence. Though he built the settlements in the West Bank, he uprooted those in the Sinai desert as part of the Camp David accords with Egypt. Though he invaded Lebanon, he helped further relations with Egypt and Jordan and was among the Israeli leaders most trusted by the late King Hussein. Justice Minister Yossi Beilin has denounced Sharon as the "ugly Israeli" who will again drag the country into unnecessary war, but novelist and veteran peace activist A. B. Yehoshua recently told a radio interviewer that Sharon's promises of peace cannot be dismissed.

Even in the Arab world, Sharon has his reluctant admirers. Lebanon's Druze leader, Walid Jumblatt, was recently quoted in the Israeli newspaper Yediot Aharonot sounding like a Sharon campaigner: "Our experience with Sharon is long and complicated. [But] with him we know exactly where we stand, and when he wants to achieve something, he achieves it. If you ask me which of the two candidates can reach a settlement with the Palestinians, I tell you: only Sharon."

The optimistic scenario for a Prime Minister Sharon would be that he succeeds in forming a unity government and reaching another interim agreement with the Palestinians. Comprehensive peace would not be the focus of negotiations. "Arafat can't give up the Palestinian dream of return," notes former Israeli U.N. Ambassador Dore Gold, with whom Sharon consults on foreign policy. "Sharon will offer an alternative model for negotiations."

The pessimistic scenario would be that Labor refuses to join a Sharon government. This is especially likely should Barak and Arafat reach a comprehensive agreement, which Sharon, if elected, would almost certainly reject. Sharon would then be forced to form a narrow, hard-line coalition. The Arab countries, sensing Sharon's international vulnerability, would try to turn Israel into an outcast. Jordan and Egypt could revoke their peace agreements while Syria dispatched Hezbollah to attack the Galilee, leading to Israeli retaliation and regional war.

But many Israelis now believe that a Barak victory would bring war as well, perhaps on less advantageous terms. With the head of the Shin Bet warning of the emergence of a terrorist state on Israel's borders and the army chief of staff insisting that Barak's concessions would make it impossible to defend Jerusalem and the coastal plain, Sharon's old apocalyptic prophecies have become the nation's daily discourse.

"We can't return to the time of Sharon," warns the new Labor slogan, summoning the specter of 1982, when Sharon's excesses divided Israel. The irony is that, if Barak loses the election, it will be because the candidate who most resembles the Sharon of 1982 is Barak himself.

Yossi Klein Halevi is a contributing editor of The New Republic and a senior fellow at the Adelson Institute for Strategic Studies of the Shalem Center in Jerusalem.

This article originally ran in the January 15, 2001, issue of the magazine.