Something about Rick Perry seems to inspire conversation that is awfully elemental. First, he was praying for rain. Then there were the Texas wildfires last month, and the question of whether or not they were related to the man-made climate change in which Perry does not believe. And now comes the rock. We'll leave it to others to litigate just exactly when a certain offensive word was visible on the boulder at the entrance to piece of land that Perry and his father starting leasing as a hunting ranch starting in the 1980s. But we can attempt to provide some additional context to the incendiary revelation, little as context may matter when a word such as this explodes onto the scene.

One Perry friend and resident of Throckmorton County, where the ranch is located, east of Perry's home county of Haskell, told me today that the offensive name for that parcel of land was as deeply ingrained as it gets -- "that pasture was called that for at least 100 years," said this person, who did not want to be quoted by name to avoid getting caught up in the controversy. This person went hunting there often with Perry but told me he does not recall seeing the rock. The Perry men "leased it to hunt, but didn't own the land and didn't have the grazing rights and I don't know if they had the authority to paint the rock or unpaint the rock or put up a sign or take down a sign," said this person.

This person also said that Throckmorton County was unquestionably even more rural and more conservative on the matter of race than adjacent Haskell, where the black population was larger, albeit still small. "When we moved to Throckmorton [in the 1960s] it was generally very prejudiced," this person said. "There was certainly some of that there. Haskell was just a better town, with a better kind of business, an economy based on doing other things, whereas Throckmorton was lots of old-time ranching families."

I also called Riley Couch, who has known Perry as long as anyone -- he was in the same Boy Scout troop in Haskell County, he went to Texas A&M with him, and he sold Bibles with him in Missouri one summer during college. Couch is not a hunter and has not been to the ranch in question. But he told me without hesitation that Rick Perry simply is not the type to traffic in the ugly side of Old South lingo. "All I know is in my experience with Rick of 50 years, I’ve never heard a word near like that uttered by him, have never heard him saying anything like it or close to it," said Couch, now a banker in Dallas. "He's just not like that."