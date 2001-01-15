The Moment

Blue gray, damp, vague—September

morning is banal with small desires: sleep,

hunger, self-doubt's rehearsals. Where

to plant the butterfly bush, the new

dogwood, the aster you want to bloom

this fall? Should you have written that letter

or held your tongue, allowed the friendship

to lapse? In August wildflowers along all

the roads are yellow, gold: pale mullein,

goldenrod, black-eyed Susan's blaze:

summer's end catches fire. You begin

to see there's something you won't have;

you want it still. You watch the neighbors

do what they do every morning; you don't

know why they do it, but the recurrence,

like a dream's landscape, reassures: a known

structure against which mysteries are enacted,

the self you are becoming written into being.

How do you know if any moment of grief

is pure? Mourning is shot through with self.

You long for time, not patience. In five years,

the dogwood will bloom profusely.

This poem originally ran in the January 15, 2011, issue of the magazine.