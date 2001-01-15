Women in Danger

The protagonist, Lily Bart, was created by an author who obviously loved Emma Bovary and Anna Karenina. (Early in her life Wharton even copied out passages from Elaubert's novel. Davies, in one of his few subtle touches, has Lily make her first appearance through the steam of a locomotive in a railroad station, thus suggesting Anna and her fate.) Lily, like her earlier sisters, is a woman crushed by being a woman—in a time when the understanding of women was not a requisite in the other gender. This devolution, more essential than plot data, eludes Davies. He gives us a succession of scenes disclosing Lily's poor decisions and unwise actions, but they are like a series of testimonies in a trial, isolated reports of actions rather than a cumulative swell.

His maladroit screenplay and direction are only partly responsible for the debacle: his casting seals the picture's fate. Gillian Anderson, as Lily, gives what can be called an understudy performance. We feel that the actress who ought to have done it, Julianne Moore, was not available, so they went ahead with Anderson (just as Joan Allen in The Contender seemed to be filling in for Meryl Streep). Anderson is not hopelessly bad, but, as Lily, there is never anything more to her than what she says and does. Large talents enlarge roles. (Anyone who has seen Moore as Elena in Vanya on 42nd Street knows what Lily could have been.) Dan Aykroyd, a modern smart-ass, plays Gus Trenor, the society leader whose crude seduction attempts crack his polished facade; but Aykroyd is never more than a modern smart-ass, so there is no facade to crack. Eleanor Bron has been an amateur actress for thirty- five years, capable only of imitating performances she has seen. Here, as the imperious Mrs. Peniston, she continues her amateur career. Anthony LaPaglia, playing Rosedale, certainly looks different from the Anglo-Saxon types around him, but he lacks the combined ambition and wryness ofthe Jewish financier who wants a place in this society partly to prove that they are unable to keep him out.

Two of the actors prosper. As Bertha Dorset, who suspects that Lily is a threat to her marriage, Laura Linney wields a gleaming stiletto. And Eric Stoltz, as Lily's faithful friend Lawrence Selden, has dignified sweetness. If only it were worth visiting The House of Mirth in order to see Linney and Stoltz. To a European town comes a beautiful young woman who makes trouble. The resultant film is a downward step in the career of a director who began well. These two statements apply both to Malena (Miramax) by Giuseppe Tornatore and to Chocolat (Miramax) by Lasse Hallstrom.

Malena comes off the better of the two. Tornatore began his career with Cinema Paradiso, which tickled memories of childhood infatuation with film and its liberating surge. Tornatore remembered his boyish friendship with the theater projectionist in his Sicilian town and—a commonplace in good art—made that town ours. Now he is back in that town, figuratively speaking, with an early adolescent boy and a different sort of infatuation during World War II (hardly autobiographical: Tornatore was born in 1956). This time the wistfulness seems fabricated.

Malena, lately arrived in town, is the lovely, modest wife of a local young man now away in the war. (Malena is played by the darkly feline Monica Bellucci.) All the adolescents in town, as well as all the older males, fantasize about her though she does nothing to encourage them. When news of her husband's death arrives, fantasies only increase. For Renato, the central adolescent of the story, an important rite of passage is his admission to a slightly older group of Malena-watchers. But all of these teenaged teasings (and self-relievings) are only Fellini leftovers, not exactly Amarcord revisited—Mateia isn't sufficiently insightful or deft—but Amarcord sighed for. The only affecting moments are those that breach Renato's point of view, which otherwise prevails, and take us into Malena's privacies. A film about Malena herself, her travails, the deep-reaching conclusion, would have been much more interesting and original, but Tornatore is mired in cliches.