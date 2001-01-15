Dreaming a Dream Play

After witnessing countless instances of human suffering, and enduring a lot of suffering herself as the battered wife of the Lawyer in a household where the maid pastes out all the air, she returns to heaven, spent and exhausted, leaving her mortal remains in the purifying fire. Indra's daughter has concluded that life is a tragic contradiction, a struggle between irreconcilable opposites such as spirit and matter, love and hate, the male and female principles. These are the conflicts that split the human heart in two, forming the basis for her repeated perception that "Humankind is to be pitied."

But this moist, often self-pitying choral moral is not what is remarkable about the play. Nor is the work especially unique in its perception that we dream away our lives and wake only into death. Calderon framed this concept hundreds of years earlier in Life is a Dream ("What man is there alive who'd seek to reign/Since he must wake into the dream that's death?") and so did Shakespeare in The Tempest ("We are such stuff/As dreams are made on and our little life/Is rounded with a sleep"). No, the innovation of A Dream Play (and of To Damascus, the trilogy that preceded it) is its non-realistic form, later to be called Expressionism.

It is a form in which, in the playwright's words, "Anything can happen; everything is possible and probable; time and space do not exist ... imagination spins and waves new patterns made up of memories, experiences, unfettered fantasies, absurdities, and improvizations." Strindberg had not read Freud, though he was familiar with the writings of Charcot, whose experiments with hypnotism infiuenced Freud's early theories. Nevertheless, his method uses a kind of Freudian stream of consciousness, and his play is full of Freudian insights, including the notion that the unconscious observes "no secrets, no incongruities, no scruples, and no law." Since the work follows the episodic, fluid, and fragmented form of a dream, in which characters, in Strindberg's words, "are split, double and multiply ... evaporate, scatter, and converge," it has always been fearfully difficult to produce on stage. Aside from the fact that the work is all theme and virtually no action, an existential cry of pain, Strindberg calls for at least nine major changes of scene, and his final image is that of a burning castle topped by a flower bud that bursts into a giant chrysanthemum. Try that one on your scene shop and see what happens!

Since the ideal dream medium is the cinema, you would think that some avant-garde filmmaker might have turned A Dream Play into a surrealistic movie, on the order of Cocteau's Blood of a Poet or Bunuel's Andalusian Dog. Indeed, it would have been a perfect project for such an inventive cinema artist as Ingmar Bergman, many of whose fllm are Strindberg hommages. (Indeed, Wild Straw- berries borrows its academic procession scene from the one in A Dream Play.) But Bergman elected to produce this Strindberg work on stage rather than on screen, and in that intractable medium even Bergman was unable to make it work.

A Dream Play has, in fact, never succeeded in the theater, to my knowledge, until Robert Wilson decided to stage the play with the resident company of Stockholm's Stadsteater. Performed in its original language, Wilson's version was recently brought to Brooklyn for a brief run as part of the New Wave Festival at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, where it proved to be not only one ofthe most striking theatrical events of the season but also one of Wilson's most inventive productions. Wilson solves the insoluble problems of the play largely by ignoring them completely. There are, in this production, no Faustian prologues in heaven between Indra and his daughter, no contrasting views of Fairhaven and Foulstrand, no quarantine stations, no flaming castles flowering into chrysanthemums. Although the text (most of it preserved in this version) is displayed in supertitles above the stage, what transpires on stage is virtually another play, filled with Wilsonian inventions that are sometimes only vaguely connected to those of Strindberg. Wilson, in short, is not uniting with the play so much as running alongside it. It is as if he were dreaming A Dream Play, adapting its subterranean melodies to his own unheard music.