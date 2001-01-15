Local Hero

Vaughan Williams's music is generally better constructed than Finzi's, better balanced in the sense that he could write fast movements with the same facility as slow movements and not lose his individual voice; but Finzi's Intimations of Immortality has to my ear some ofthe finest pure invention to come from anyone in the post-Elgar generation of composers. The work is not particularly well constructed, as everyone (including Banfield) is quick to say, but then the poem poses problems that no musician could tidy up. It is a long work, lasting some three-quarters of an hour, and requiring symphonic argument—not the most promising canvas for a man who habitually wrote miniatures. Yet Finzi could not resist the subject matter, which tapped into his deepest feelings and, exhaustingly for him, drew out a masterpiece. His upbringing, as we now understand, informed his every reaction to Wordsworth's words: "But for those first affections,/Those shadowy recollections,/Which, be they what they may,/ Are yet the fountain light of all our day, / Are yet a master light of all our seeing: / Uphold us, cherish, and have power to make / Our noisy years seem moments in the being/Of the eternal Silence: truths that wake, /To perish never."

Intimations of Immortality was completed in 1950, a few months before Finzi first detected the signs of Hodgkin's Disease which would kill him six years later, at the age of 55. But it was not Finzi's swansong. That melancholy distinction belongs to his Cello Coneerto. The composition of this substantial work dominated Finzi's final year: its first broadcast was given on the night before the composer died, conducted by Sir John Barbirolli. Its reception by the critics of the day perfectly underlines the difficulties that are always posed by an idiom that is not fully up-to-date, not cutting-edge, and therefore to some degree "tepid." The Daily Telegraph asked: "Is it possible to call 'contemporary' a work so dominated by the figure of Elgar and one whose harmonic language and thematic character give no hint of what has been happening in music during the last 40 years?" The New Statesman went further: "His Cello Concerto is conceived and executed so much under the shadow of Elgar that only by courtesy can it be called a new work at all." And The Times put forward the stock rejoinder: "It is one of our besetting temptations to overpraise the new because it is new, and another is to underestimate what is traditionally expressed merely because its language is not new." In fact, it was Finzi who had the last word, at least among the English, in having written a genuinely beautiful and increasingly admired piece of music.

BEHIND THE INEVITABLE hesitations occasioned by Finzi's style and privileged background, Banfield writes a wonderfully engaging account of Finzi's milieu, with a novelist's interest in detail and character. There are many characters playing alongside the Finzis themselves—the most famous are Vaughan Williams, Howard Ferguson, R.O. Morris, Edward Bairstow, Hoist, and Howells; yet one doesn't have to have heard of all these participants to become interested in what part they played in musical life in London in the early 1950s. Consider Iva Dee Hiatt, Director of Music at Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts, who had brought a choir to Europe in 1951, returning in 1952, and who commissioned Finzi's Magnificat. "Hiatt seemed satisfied width the piece," Banfield writes, "and duly gave it an idiosyncratic first performance (which survives on tape) with the All Smith Choir and her colleague Robert Beckwith's Amherst Glee Club on 12 December 1952. The British premiere followed at the Wigmore Hall on 29 May 1953, given by Audrey Langford (who had been married to the viola player Frederick Riddle) and the Orpington and Bromley Choir with Hammond organ." Eventually Finzi had time to orchestrate the piece, and Banfield notes that the choir in the first professional performance "of about 130 (in number, not age) sounded good."

There is an almost Anthony Powell-esque quality to all this (the music of time, indeed): an entire society—including Constant Lambert, one of Powell's supposed models—is described by Banfield with wit and understanding. He is an exhaustive chronicler who includes the smallest tidbits of circumstance and the smallest musical ideas that may help to explain how a piece came to sound as it does. Perhaps half his fine book is taken up with the description and the analysis of just about everything Finzi wrote, which is dauntingly thorough even for those who know the music and can hear the musical examples.

It is not easy, for Banfield as for all other serious writers on music, to make the way in which one motif relates to another motif in a piece—and the implications of this relationship for the overall structure of the piece—interesting to the average, non-specialist reader; and most specialist musicians make very average writers. But Banfield is a very good writer. Here is a passage from his description of God is gone up, from 1951, one of Finzi's best pieces of church music: "it also demonstrates how even the Deity—at least as conceived by the Church of England—has been permitted to partake of the British Empire's blithe swansong of ceremonial metropolitan marches, for the A section, even when in 3/4, has the trappings of Waltonian or Coates-like pageantry in its organ triplets, jaunty staccato quavers and semiquaver flourish." (It is the invocation of the music of Eric Coates in this passage that denotes the real expert.)

Banfield's method with the sections of musical analysis is to run straight into them, often sandwiched between passages of biography. This juxtaposition has the effect of making it seem natural that the music and the circumstances in which it was produced should go together; and in some deep way this is obviously right. Still, there is nothing very revealing about his predicament in the music that Finzi wrote while he was undergoing treatment for his fatal illness, and so I would rather have had the story of his last days and his death uninterrupted by fifty pages of Banfield's characteristically brisk and efficient musical analysis. It seems, well, clinical to proceed within a single page from a description of the removal of a four-and-a- half-pound spleen to a dissection of the anthem Let us now praise famous men.

Perhaps it is still too soon to give Finzi's achievement a proper historical and aesthetic evaluation. His contemporaries, who cannot be blamed for seeing only the trees, took sides passionately for and against what he stood for, loving him and hating him. At least we have no interest in writing negatively about his idiom any more. We can simply ignore it. And the same can be said about Finzi's most talented contemporaries who also wrote in a style that seems to some to be offensively behind the times: Ivor Gurney, Arnold Bax, Constant Lambert, E. J. Moeran, Edmund Rubbra, and a host more—there is a whole school here. T

he best way to approach these composers and their works may be to recall the circumstances of another great school of English composers, the one led by Thomas Tallis and William Byrd at the end of the sixteenth century. When Byrd died in 1623, his polyphonic style had been completely upstaged by the work of Monteverdi. By the time Thomas Tomkins wrote his Pavan "for these distracted times" in 1649 (lamenting the collapse of order at the outbreak of the Civil War), the idiom in which he expressed himself had been ignored by progressive composers all over Europe for fifty years. Anyone writing for a New Statesman of those days (as if things in those days were not bad enough!) would have poured scorn on such retardataire works. And anyone listening to that music now would conclude that such criticism is completely beside the point.

This article originally ran in the January 15, 2001, issue of the magazine.